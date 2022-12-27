ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomeroy, WA

kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow. The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night. East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Scattered Snow showers with the possibility of freezing rain for Friday

TODAY: Scattered snow showers will be across our mountains for most of the day today with mixed showers out for our valleys. The Upper Snake River Plain could see both snow and freezing rain throughout the day while the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley have the chance to see rain, freezing rain, and snow during the day. Accumulation looks to be around 1 to 3 inches for the valleys with the mountains getting more around 6-8 inches and valleys around the mountains getting 2-4 inches. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.
IDAHO STATE
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
Idaho8.com

Stray snow showers today, scattered snow showers for Friday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected across most of the region with stray snow showers possible across western WY and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's. TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected...
WYOMING STATE
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
MIX 106

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
ghscanner.com

Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
SEATTLE, WA
930 AM KMPT

U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger

Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
IDAHO STATE
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
CALIFORNIA STATE

