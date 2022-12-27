ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services

A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
GREENVILLE, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds

Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year’s Eve revelers. (Dec. 30, 2022) Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday …. Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year. A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Major flooding unlikely during warm up

Major flooding unlikely during warm up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20

The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade

The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade. (Dec. 28, 2022) Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose …. The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will...
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 122822

The "melt-down" kicks into gear, as temperatures climb well above freezing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 30s. The "melt-down" kicks into gear, as temperatures climb well above freezing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 30s. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 122922. Storm Team...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Children's hospital urges families to get off tech, play more

As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology. (Dec. 28, 2022) Children’s hospital urges families to get off tech, …. As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology. (Dec. 28, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
WALKER, MI

