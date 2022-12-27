ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Units respond to outbuilding fire on Robin Rd. near Cheriton

Several fire departments responded to a fire in a shed in Cheriton this afternoon. Units from Cape Charles, Cheriton, Eastville, Nassawadox and Exmore responded to the fire on Robin Road in Cheriton at approximately 1 p.m Thursday. Units arriving found the fire at a shed at the residence to be burning with flames showing. Responding firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk

Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk

