Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
Did The Elite Tie Up Best Of Seven Series In Wild Falls Count Anywhere Match?
The sixth match of the Best of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle took place on tonight’s (December 28) New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite. Death Triangle entered the match at a 3-2 advantage over the Elite, with this match set to take place under Falls Count Anywhere rules.
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
NXT Storyline Plays Out On Social Media: ‘Pay Attention Closely’
A WWE NXT storyline is set to continue from the television screen onto social media with a new post warning one star to pay close attention. With the return of Dijak to NXT, we know that his revived character is seeking justice and vengeance and it seems that he has his sights on someone in particular.
Details On Top NJPW Star’s Contract Status
Current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has been one of the wrestling world’s MVPs in the year 2022. Countless incredible matches across NJPW, AEW, RevPro and more, there’s no doubt that he will be someone who will attract a lot of interest if and when his NJPW contract comes due.
Popular AEW Star Credits ‘Punching’ Ability As Reason For Their Success
A popular AEW star has credited their “punching” ability as the reason for their success. On the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the All Atlantic Championship. Since then, Cassidy has successfully defended the title against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Trent...
AEW Star’s Wife Lashes Out At Tony Khan On Twitter
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (December 28) the Acclaimed debuted their new diss track and it seems that the rhymes were not acceptable to one spouse. On AEW Dynamite, the Acclaimed debuted their latest diss track and this time the targets were their current foes, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
WWE Star Pulled From December 30 Live Event In Toronto
A WWE stay may have been pulled from tonight’s live event in Toronto. WWE is set to run two simultaneous events at the same time on Friday when they will hold SmackDown in Tampa and a Raw brand live event in Toronto. It seems like the company has decided...
AEW Star Discusses Whether There’s A Divide In Locker Room After All Out
An AEW star has discussed whether there is a divide within the locker room following All Out. All Elite Wrestling and the wrestling world at large are still reeling from the now infamous “Brawl Out” with CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. As previously...
Former WWE Star Believes Women’s Tag Team Wrestling Needs More Attention On The Indies
A former WWE star believes women’s tag team wrestling needs more attention on the indies. Since being released from WWE in 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been making a name for herself across IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, MLW and the independent scene. In IMPACT, Valkyrie is currently one half of the...
WWE Star Was Working Through Injury For Almost A Year
An update has emerged on Tommaso Ciampa, who is currently out of action recovering from an injury. Ciampa has been on the shelf since September, with Johnny Gargano confirming on the October 24 edition of Raw that his former tag partner had suffered an injury. Later that week, the former...
Popular AEW Star Loses His Hair On AEW Dynamite
The main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw a popular AEW star lose his hair. The match saw AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe defend his title against Wardlow, though the action began much earlier in the show. Joe attacked Wardlow during an interview with Renee Paquette earlier in the...
WWE Star Teases Special Entrance For Upcoming Event
A WWE star may have teased a special entrance for an upcoming event. On January 1, WWE SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in one of Muta’s final matches of his storied career. NOAH held a press conference on Friday to further...
Here’s When Dragon Lee Signed With WWE
More details have emerged on Dragon Lee joining WWE, following the announcement that the luchador will join the NXT brand. Following his AAA Tag Team Title win at Dralistico at AAA Noche De Campeones, Dragon Lee confirmed that he’s heading to WWE soon. Both Triple H and WWE have...
AEW Championship Match In Jeopardy Following Dynamite Assault
The TNT Championship main event match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow is in jeopardy following an attack backstage on tonight’s (December 28) episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow was being interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette ahead of tonight’s main event, before he was jumped by Samoa Joe with a pipe.
