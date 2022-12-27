Read full article on original website
Michael Frank Lynn Jensen – December 26 2022
Michael Frank Lynn Jensen, 72, left to go home on December 26, 2022, at the hospital in price, after a short battle with covid. Michael was born on July 11, 1950 to J. Franklin Jensen & Ila Mary Cox of Clawson in Price, Utah. Michael was the only one of their six children who was born at the hospital.
Carbon Dinos Boys Basketball mid-season review
The Carbon Dinos started the season with a hot 4-0 record before cooling off with five-straight losses. The current losing streak places the Dinos with a 4-5 overall record and a No. 12 ranking in the 3A Classification RPI. Carbon opened the season on Nov. 16 with a road contest...
Annual Renaissance Festival looking for Planning Committee Members
The first annual Renaissance Festival was held last year in May and it turned out to be a huge success. Event Director, Megan Marshall is looking for Planning Committee Members to help organize the 2023 festival to be held again this year in Price. She took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to recruit individuals in the community to help plan another successful festival.
