Related
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
Penguins recall former first-round pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling to injured reserve, recalling Ty Smith and Drake Caggiula to fill the roster spots. Both IR stints are retroactive, meaning Archibald and Poehling can be activated whenever healthy enough to return. Smith’s recall will excite some fans given the upside that...
What the Winnipeg Jets are thankful for in 2022
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Winnipeg Jets.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
J.T. MILLER SNAPS ON HIS OWN GOALIE DURING LIVE PLAY
To say the Vancouver Canucks' season has gone awry would be a gross understatement. The Canucks had a record-setting start to the season - not in a good way - and, while they have been better as of late, are still a long shot for the playoffs. One area of...
Stanley Cup champion coach hired in Switzerland
The ZSC Lions, one of the most popular teams in Europe, made a big change behind the bench. They parted ways with Rikard Gronborg and hired Marc Crawford as head coach, signing the former NHL bench boss to a deal through the 2024-25 season. Crawford will be joined by Rob Cookson.
Senators place Nikita Zaitsev on IR as injuries to defensemen pile up
With the Ottawa Senators dealing with an ever-dwindling depth chart on defense, the team has recalled Jacob Larsson from the minor leagues. Nikita Zaitsev left Tuesday’s game after blocking a shot, while Artem Zub remains out. The latter needs another test before getting clearance to play, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, while the former has been moved to injured reserve.
