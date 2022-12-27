President Biden approved bill to name Oxnard post office after local civil rights leader

OXNARD, Calif. – President Biden signed a bill into law on Tuesday officially naming Oxnard's C Street Post Office to the John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building after the Oxnard civil rights leader.

The U. S. Post Office is located at 1961 North C Street.

Mr. Hatcher was a member of the NAACP for more than 60 years and served almost 40 years as president of the Ventura County Chapter as well as a lifelong resident of Oxnard.

“John was deeply passionate about advancing civil rights and a longtime advocate for the Black community across Ventura County, and this is a fitting tribute to John’s life and legacy," said Congresswoman Brownley.

Click here to see Congresswoman Brownley's press release to learn more about the legislation and the late John Hatcher III.

