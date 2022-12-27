Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
obxtoday.com
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department
A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Currituck County access permits being mailed
Currituck County has announced it is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-24. Each property owner will receive two permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to utilize the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Yvonne Stowe Austin
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, died December 27, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Hatteras Assembly of God, PO Box 245, Hatteras, NC 27943.
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum
Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
DOJ: Bloods gang member sentenced for selling more than 4 lbs of cocaine
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Quayshaun Banks, a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth City, was sentenced to spend more than 9 years in prison for selling cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared information about the case on Friday. Its spokesperson said Banks is a known member of the Bloods gang...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule
The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Midnight Magic in Manteo event featuring food, fun and fireworks moved to Sunday
Due to concerns about inclement weather, Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4–7 p.m. “No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy,” shared Michele Bunce, program manager for the Town of Manteo.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills woman among winners of VIP New Year’s trip to New York City
A Kill Devil Hills woman is among a group of eight North Carolinians who received a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve – and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Students at Nags Head Elementary School celebrated for Principal’s List, Honor Roll placement
Students at Nags Head Elementary School earning academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Komora Adams, Soﬁa Andino Benitez, Samuel Ball, Chloe Beverley, Conor Dunigan, Mae Farmer, William Hart, Jaxten Henke, Caroline Hurley, Lilith Hyler, Aubrey Johnson, Corbyn Lewark, Adliyn McDow, William Motz, Madalynn Mustico, Axel Perry, Hayden Pond, Kizzie Pritchard, Olivia Tonkinson, Sadie Vigil, Juliana Ward, Browder Watts and Fletcher Wright.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Riddick reelected Board Chair; Craddock will serve as Vice Chair
GATESVILLE – Dr. Althea Riddick will remain as the chairperson of the Gates County Board of Commissioners. As is customary at the first meeting of each December, the board conducts “organizational matters” pertaining to the leadership of the five commissioners. At their meeting on Dec. 5, Riddick...
