Manteo, NC

obxtoday.com

Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department

A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New Currituck County access permits being mailed

Currituck County has announced it is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-24. Each property owner will receive two permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to utilize the...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Yvonne Stowe Austin

Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, died December 27, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Hatteras Assembly of God, PO Box 245, Hatteras, NC 27943.
HATTERAS, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum

Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule

The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate

College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
CAMDEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet

This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Students at Nags Head Elementary School celebrated for Principal’s List, Honor Roll placement

Students at Nags Head Elementary School earning academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Komora Adams, Soﬁa Andino Benitez, Samuel Ball, Chloe Beverley, Conor Dunigan, Mae Farmer, William Hart, Jaxten Henke, Caroline Hurley, Lilith Hyler, Aubrey Johnson, Corbyn Lewark, Adliyn McDow, William Motz, Madalynn Mustico, Axel Perry, Hayden Pond, Kizzie Pritchard, Olivia Tonkinson, Sadie Vigil, Juliana Ward, Browder Watts and Fletcher Wright.
NAGS HEAD, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Riddick reelected Board Chair; Craddock will serve as Vice Chair

GATESVILLE – Dr. Althea Riddick will remain as the chairperson of the Gates County Board of Commissioners. As is customary at the first meeting of each December, the board conducts “organizational matters” pertaining to the leadership of the five commissioners. At their meeting on Dec. 5, Riddick...
GATES COUNTY, NC

