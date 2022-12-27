ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire

A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Residents complain of no water for six days at Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people living at a Donelson apartment complex say they have gone nearly a week without water after extreme cold caused freeze-related leaks during Christmas weekend. Brennen Wilde, who lives at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments, says his water was shut off on Christmas Eve, and to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bellevue apartment fire sends resident to hospital

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire at a Bellevue apartment building sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 6501 Harding Pike for reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in a building that had already been evacuated. NFD said the fire was put out and the building was saved.
NASHVILLE, TN
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Pothole season could start early amid unsettled weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent change in weather is creating one word drivers don’t like to hear: potholes. Several parts of Nashville are seeing some potholes form, and people say their cars are noticing as well. Drivers are hoping they don’t see as many potholes like after last...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bellevue antique shop robbed

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

