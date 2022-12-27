Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandchildren try to save ‘Granny’ from fatal Hermitage house fire
A family in Hermitage is mourning the loss of their loved one following a devastating house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
Residents complain of no water for six days at Donelson apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people living at a Donelson apartment complex say they have gone nearly a week without water after extreme cold caused freeze-related leaks during Christmas weekend. Brennen Wilde, who lives at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments, says his water was shut off on Christmas Eve, and to...
Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
Bellevue apartment fire sends resident to hospital
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire at a Bellevue apartment building sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 6501 Harding Pike for reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in a building that had already been evacuated. NFD said the fire was put out and the building was saved.
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
Grandfather Who Died In Walmart Parking Lot Identified, How You Can Help The Family
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We are learning more about the man that was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart on Thursday, and a GO-Fund-Me has been set up for his family. His name is Charles Edward Birdwell, Sr. of Springfield, and he was...
Places with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
Luxury Vintage Stonetrace Apartments Breaks Ground in Smyrna
Vintage Stonetrace recently broke ground in Smyrna, and the 325-unit complex is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. It is being built as a partnership between Waldron Enterprises and TDK Construction Company. The estimated cost is $80 million. There are currently 11 Vintage properties in the Middle Tennessee area.
Pothole season could start early amid unsettled weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent change in weather is creating one word drivers don’t like to hear: potholes. Several parts of Nashville are seeing some potholes form, and people say their cars are noticing as well. Drivers are hoping they don’t see as many potholes like after last...
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
Bellevue antique shop robbed
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
