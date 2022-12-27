ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Fatal train vs pedestrian collision in Grover Beach for second time this month

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
GROVER BEACH, Calif.– A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in the 200 block of Highway 101 north Tuesday afternoon, according to Grover Beach Police Department.

Grover Beach Police and medical first responders were on scene around 2:30 p.m. attempting to perform life-saving measures. The person was pronounced dead on-site.

Police preliminary reported the person was struck while walking on the tracks making this incident the second fatal train collision with a person this month. The train did activate brakes to slow the descent.

Law enforcement previously investigated a Dec. 5 incident where an Amtrak train hit and killed an adult man at the Grover Beach train station.

Identities of both fatalities have not been released and are still ongoing investigations.

