Local travelers left frustrated, stranded after flight cancellations

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Southwest woes- Across the country and here locally at Pittsburgh International all of the airline’s 38 local flights were canceled, leaving many families trying to get home, stranded.

“As soon as we get there, we see lines down to terminals, people sleeping on the baggage claim things, there were no seats. It’s in a frenzy honestly,” said Elisha Hill, a stranded Southwest passenger.

Hill shared a video of the Orlando airport and said he and his extended family celebrated Christmas at Disney World – and were due back home to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

“We went to all the Disney Parks, we had a good time and whatnot,” Hill said.

Until last night when he went to check in on his Tuesday morning southwest flight and saw his family’s flight was canceled without any warning.

“I just happened to pull up Twitter and Facebook, and I saw someone’s post saying that they were stranded in the airport and that Southwest Airlines canceled their reservation,” explained Hill.

Nationally Southwest has canceled roughly 60% of its scheduled flights. At Pittsburgh International 114 flights were canceled this week.

Hill said out of options he, his wife, and two young kids will make the nearly 15-hour drive back home to Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning.

“Hotel for one night just cost me $500. Additionally, to rent a car will be $800. That’s $1,300 right there out of my pocket,” Hill said.

“Travel insurance does provide some protection in these situations,” said Jenn Novotny, the owner of Upon a Star Travel & Concierge.

A local, Pittsburgh-based, travel agency has clients stranded in Mexico, Florida, and Texas. Owner Novotny is working to get her clients’ money back, and a safe return.

“Right now, it is essential for everybody to have a Plan B, during the season, whether or not there are airlines having issues [or not],” Novotny said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating southwest to see if the company [Southwest Airlines] could have prevented this and if it’s complying with its customer service plan.

Unfortunately, families like the Hills are in for a long week of travel.

