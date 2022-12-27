Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
KTEN.com
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KXII.com
Water restored after main break in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced Thursday morning that the water has been restored. The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break. According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KTEN.com
Sherman, Denison review 2022 achievements
(KTEN) — The year 2022 was unlike any other for both Sherman and Denison. Two major $35 billion projects broke ground in the City of Sherman. "We heard about the TI project late in 2021, and then they broke ground on that project in 2022," said city spokesperson Nate Strauch. "The GlobalWafers project, which followed in its footsteps, was both announced and broke ground this year."
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
KXII.com
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges. Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick. Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived. She was arrested less than half a mile...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
KTEN.com
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
KTEN.com
Local brewery creates life-sized Candyland
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A local brewery in southern Oklahoma is bringing a classic family board game to life. Lost Street Brewery Company in Durant has put a fun twist on family game night offering a life-sized Candyland. “I think it’s a great idea and it’s fun that it’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
bryancountypatriot.com
Durant Police Department to host open testing event
DURANT – The Durant Police Department will host an open testing event on Friday, January 6 at 1 p.m. Open testing is a physical fitness challenge and is one of the first steps to joining the department as an officer. The police department is actively recruiting and applicants need...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police address "rash" of burglary motor vehicle incidents along portion of Legacy Drive
Plano Police are offering safety tips and seeking information after a "rash of Burglary of Motor Vehicle incidents" was reported along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. The trend occurred over the holiday weekend, police said in a Dec. 27 Facebook post.
KTEN.com
Whitesboro girls capture first place in Leonard tournament
LEONARD, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Lady Bearcats made it all the way to the championship match Friday night in the Leonard Holiday Tournament. Whitesboro took down Dodd City 35-28 to capture first place.
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
Comments / 0