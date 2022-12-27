Read full article on original website
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
U.S. Home Prices Are Falling. Is Now the Right Time to Buy?
Beautiful housePhoto byEden A. As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
What's happening with the housing market? Mortgage rates, home prices and affordability
The housing boom combined with high inflation and mortgage rates are forcing homebuyers to sit on the sidelines and wait for the dust to settle.
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 29, 2022: Rates surge
With another double-digit gain Wednesday, 30-year mortgage rates have spiked more than a half percentage point over the past four market days. The 30-year average is now back above 7% for the first time since November 30. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year average climbed another 12 basis points...
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses.
Housing Prices Likely to Have Slow Fall in 2023
The U.S. housing market is clearly slowing down. The Census Bureau’s statistics show that building starts dropped around 11% between Jan 2021 and Oct 2022 and dropped 6% in the twelve months to October. New home sales are down over 30% from the beginning of 2021 and down 6%...
Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Get Momentum Before Year Ends
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.
Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%
