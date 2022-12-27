Santa Rosa man arrested in Rohnert Park, accused of trafficking woman, child

Charges were filed Tuesday against a Santa Rosa man accused of trafficking a woman and child who were found with him last week inside a Rohnert Park hotel.

Santwun Williams, 45, is accused of five felony counts, including pimping, pandering by procuring, possession of an assault weapon, violating prohibitions of firearm access and being a felon with ammunition, as well as a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He made an initial court appearance Tuesday before Judge Shelly Averill and is scheduled to return Jan. 12 for arraignment. He remains in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Court records show Williams was previously arrested in October 2016 on suspicion of similar allegations. He was convicted in March 2017 after pleading no contest to one count of felony attempted pimping.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers investigating human trafficking went to a hotel Thursday near Redwood Drive and Martin Avenue, Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore said Tuesday. Officers contacted Williams there and found a woman and a girl who they believe were being exploited by him, the department said in a news release.

Kilgore said because the investigation is ongoing, further information would not be released at this time.

Officials said both survivors were provided with advocate services and the juvenile survivor was returned to her parents.

Officers served a search warrant Friday on Williams’ residence in Santa Rosa where they found additional evidence of human trafficking and unregistered firearms, known as “ghost guns.”

Rohnert Park police officers have reason to believe there are additional human trafficking victims associated with Williams, according to a news release.

The average age for a victim to be forced into the sex industry in Sonoma County is between 12 and 14 years old, according to the department, and victims are usually targeted based on their vulnerability.

Police urged anyone with information regarding this case or additional victims to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600 and refer to Case No. 22-5145.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

