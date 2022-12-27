Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
WNEM
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Here are the businesses that opened (and reopened) in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The holiday season is here and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened in the past year in the Flint area.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
abc12.com
Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again
It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
Saginaw, county offices to shut down for extended New Year’s Eve weekend
SAGINAW, MI — Municipal offices across Saginaw will close to the public for the New Year’s weekend. Saginaw City Hall will shut down Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, officials said. The city’s headquarters is located at 1315 S. Washington. And Saginaw County and the courtroom...
New Texas Roadhouse opening in Fenton, official confirms
FENTON, MI - A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is opening in Fenton on Silver Parkway. The 8,039 square foot building had a site plan review approved on Sept. 22 at the address 18555 Silver Parkway, with construction starting last week.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Authorities block two lanes on SB Woodward in response to condo fire in Bloomfield Hills
Authorities warned traffic will be slow moving along Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills as crews work to control a fire that broke out at a condominium late Friday morning.
Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes joins Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes is now open for business inside downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Valarie Bea’s opened Dec. 16 offering owner Latoya Bland’s signature cream cakes: small dome-shaped cakes topped with scoops of creamy, mousse-like frosting, just the right size for one person to enjoy.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
