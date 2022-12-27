Read full article on original website
FXCM’s share CFDs and stock baskets led by TSLA and Big US Tech FAANG in November
No significant changes in the stock baskets, as US and China Tech baskets lead the way, as they did in October. FXCM has released data on its most popular instruments for the month of November in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines. The provider of online...
FX Back Office adds Match-Trader as option for FX brokers using CRM
FX Back Office has fully integrated with Match-Trade Technologies’ flagship multi-asset trading platform Match-Trader. The CRM software firm specialized in the forex industry provides an all-in-one solution for forex brokers seeking to manage their customer relationships. The integration of Match-Trader further expands its technological ecosystem as part of its...
NAGA Group deepens loss as crypto winter bites
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, announced the financial results the first half of 2022 ending 30 June 2022. Looking at the figures, NAGA Group reported strong revenues, significant user growth, but it deepened its net loss due to increased marketing...
SignalPlus enhances crypto options trading with Deribit
“We are very proud to expand upon our offerings and integrate Deribit, a premier digital derivatives exchange with advanced technology, a highly professional team, and a reputation for excellent depth and liquidity in the industry. With this integration, we believe that we can leverage the efficient trading tools offered by SignalPlus and jointly drive the growth of crypto options. We are excited about this integration and expect exponential growth in usage and penetration in this industry in the coming years.”
BaFin hits CFD broker Ethereal with regulatory warning
Germany’s top financial regulator today warned of the dangers posed by offshore brokers that continue to chase online trading business, including within the gray area of the country’s CFDs sector. BaFin has specifically marked another firm with the red flag. The independent regulator highlighted that a company called...
Admirals secures CMA license in Kenya and acquires Seychelles-authorized securities dealer
FX and CFD brokerage group Admirals has announced it secured a non-dealing online forex trading broker license in Kenya as the company further expands across the globe, now with a focus in Africa. Admirals Kenya Limited is the local entity that has obtained authorization from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA),...
Microstrategy sells Bitcoin for first time, loss hits $2 billion
Analytics software company Microstrategy purchased 2,395 bitcoins for $43 million in the depths of the industry’s chaos created by the FTX’s stunning collapse. More interestingly though, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder sold 704 BTC for about $11.8 million on December 22. That was the first sale from its bitcoin stockpile since MicroStrategy began acquiring the primary cryptocurrency in 2020.
Kraken leaves Japan as Binance cements its dominant position
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is halting its trading services for Japanese residents, nearly two years after it re-entered the lucrative market when regulators stepped up oversight in the country. Kraken has decided to cease its operations in Japan and deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of January...
FTX has $3.5 billion in frozen assets, Bahamas regulator says
The securities regulator in the Bahamas conceded that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time they ordered the transfer of the exchange’s holdings from its wallets into their own custody. In a press statement Thursday evening, the SCB said it had...
LiteFinance wins innovative broker categories in Asia and MENA at Global Brand Awards
“In 2022, we actively developed our business in Asia and the MENA region. I’m proud to know the clients from those regions have highly rated our services. Our user-friendly and easy-to-use web platform, the best trading conditions, and the reliable copy-trading system allow us to expand further. I thank our traders and partners for having chosen our company.”
USGFX UK loses FCA license after losing CEO in November
The company had been under a rebranding process to distance itself from USGFX Australia, which is already in bankruptcy. The UK-based operation of Union Standard International Group Limited, accessible online via https://www.usgfx.co.uk/, has lost its FCA license. The authorisation with the FCA was cancelled on 16/12/2022. As a consequence of...
e-CNY volumes ‘a drop in the bucket,’ says ex-PBOC official
A former official of China’s central bank described the usage volume of e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – as a drop in the bucket compared with transactions conducted through the country’s dominant mobile payment systems. Xie Ping, the former director General of Research...
Celsius extends deadline for claims as lawyers seek hefty fees
The troubled crypto lender Celsius Network plans to file a motion that would give its customers one more month to submit their claims. In a Twitter post, Celsius announced that it intends to file a petition to enable users to file claims against the failed lender to get back their money and assets held by the company at the time of its collapse.
Volante Technologies wins Best Cloud Payments Provider in the Middle East
“Being awarded ‘Best Cloud Payments Provider’ for the second year in a row is a rare privilege. I am very proud that we have been recognized for enabling the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed in MEA. We look forward to continuing to serve as the trusted modernization partner to financial institutions in the region, freeing them to innovate at speed in the rapidly changing payments landscape.”
A series of unfortunate events, 2022 periodic shocks.
This year’s mayhems took quite the toll on market sentiment starting from peaking inflation, policy changes, geopolitical turmoil, China’s covid-19 restrictions, crypto downfall, an energy crisis and rocking headlined recession fears that in due course led to the meltdown of the Equity market that fed into rising speculation and comparison to the Dow Jones crash in 1930 and perhaps felt too familiar to the 08’ recession.
