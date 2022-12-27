Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Veterans Guest House helping families ahead of the new year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the new year approaches, local non-profits are reminding the community about the available resources. Leaders with the non-profit, Veterans Guest House in Reno said, during the holidays a lot of people get sick, end up in unexpected situations, or need some extra medical care. The guest house allows veterans and their families to stay somewhere safe while they are receiving medical treatment regardless of insurance.
FOX Reno
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
FOX Reno
SPCA dog 'Sugar Sugar' looking for a forever home after 278 days in the shelter
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno SPCA Northern Nevada is hoping to find a home for a dog with a catchy name, Sugar Sugar. The large breed mix is one of many animals looking for a permanent home in the new year. Sugar Sugar has been one of the longest residents at the animal shelter and is wishing for a meet and greet with a family soon.
FOX Reno
City of Reno prepared for rainstorm forecast
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The City of Reno is ready and prepared for this weekend’s rainstorm forecast. Preparation efforts and plans have been put in to place weeks ago, the city has a stand-by crew, on call and an after hours emergency crew to ensure everyone’s safety. Ditches and culverts are kept clean to ensure storm water flows properly.
FOX Reno
Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a mobile home in Sun Valley Friday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., TMFR crews responded to a double wide mobile home fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley. TMFR said the...
FOX Reno
Man charged with open murder after shooting in downtown Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in downtown Carson City Wednesday evening. Authorities responded to the area of East William and North Stewart streets in downtown just after 5:30 p.m. on December 28. Investigators determined the suspect, 19-year-old...
FOX Reno
Two charged with attempted murder after man was found severely injured in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) has arrested two suspects after a man was found severely injured in Reno on Dec. 19. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, RPD Officers responded to a report of an injured man at Brick Park near First St. and West St., he was transported to a local hospital and is still in the ICU as of Friday, Dec. 30.
FOX Reno
Suspect charged with arson after fire at historic Fox Hotel in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed three historic buildings in Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in October. The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District (CLCFPD) and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel on Oct. 13. The hotel is located at 95 W. Main St. in Dayton.
FOX Reno
Man arrested accused of climbing into young girl's bedroom window in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a teenage girl's bedroom in Sparks on Wednesday morning. The Sparks Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of E Street on Dec. 28 around 9 a.m. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, reported that she saw a Hispanic man forcibly opening and climbing into her bedroom window as she slept.
FOX Reno
Man falls face first while running from cops after armed robbery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after an armed robbery at a Sparks gas station early Friday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m. on December 30, police responded to the Golden Gate gas station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard on the report of an armed robbery.
FOX Reno
Police asking for help identifying debit card fraud suspect in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a debit card fraud suspect. According to CCSO, on Friday, Dec. 16, the suspect went to a CVS Pharmacy located in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' card information. The suspect was able to withdraw hundreds of dollars from the victims' funds using the information from the stolen cards.
FOX Reno
New Year's Eve firework show on for now in downtown Reno despite inclement weather
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The show will go on... at least for now. The annual fireworks show at the ROW in downtown Reno is still slated for Saturday night at midnight to ring in the new year. A spokeswoman for the casinos said a final...
FOX Reno
Vehicle theft suspect in custody after police chase in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is in custody after stealing a car from the Hobey's Casino parking lot on Thursday. At around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Detectives searched the area and found the vehicle at Chocolate Drive with the suspect inside.
