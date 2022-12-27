World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day. The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with nearly 74 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022. The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that marks a nearly 1% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, just over four births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second. The U.S. population on New Year’s Day 2023 is projected to be over 334 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022. It amounts to an increase of just under a half percent. The U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds.

