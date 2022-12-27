Read full article on original website
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs. Hamadeh had filed a separate challenge of the results in his race, but a judge dismissed that case.
Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect
Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
GOP faces delay in unlocking full powers of House if McCarthy cannot clinch speakership
Republicans face delays in exercising their control of the U.S. House of Representatives if wayward GOP lawmakers cannot agree on who will be speaker next Congress.
Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers in the state. The Sacramento County Superior Court judge’s order came Friday in response to a lawsuit from restaurant industry groups. Those groups are trying to overturn the law by seeking a referendum on the November 2024 ballot. State officials will likely determine by the end of January whether voters will ultimately weigh in on the law, which was scheduled to take effect Sunday. Even if the law takes effect shortly, workers aren’t expected to see any immediate pay increases.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:07 p.m. EST
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day. The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with nearly 74 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022. The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that marks a nearly 1% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, just over four births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second. The U.S. population on New Year’s Day 2023 is projected to be over 334 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022. It amounts to an increase of just under a half percent. The U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds.
AP News Summary at 2:29 a.m. EST
Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to Idaho campus. BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The arrest of a suspect in last month’s fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students has brought relief to the small college community of Moscow, Idaho. The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. But on Friday, authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested in Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University. Brian Wolf, a University of Idaho sociology professor, said, “To describe it as a relief is pretty much spot on.”
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
MISLEADING ADS FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR PETS
It’s the fault of the algorithms, isn’t it? You know what I mean: Mention animals online and you’re inundated with ads for goods and services for animals. That happens—in excess—to animal professionals online, who daily see far too many ads, a majority of which are sales pitches a professional can easily identify as very likely shady and potentially dangerous.
