Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield Virtual School started holiday season with in-person gathering

WESTFIELD — Just before school broke for the holidays, Westfield Virtual School students enjoyed an in-person school-wide gathering at the school’s offices on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building on North Elm Street in Westfield. Students from all grade levels and their families were welcomed to participate and create gingerbread houses, said school secretary Nicole Argiro.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year. “We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera not seeking reelection

Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera announced on Facebook Wednesday that she won’t be seeking a seventh term in office. “One of the major factors of my decision is that my husband and I want to have uninterrupted privacy with our children as a family to process the loss of our beloved Zac,” Rivera wrote. “We know that this is something we will never really ‘get over’ but we want to take time as our hearts continue to process and find purpose in our pain and by creating a legacy in honor of our Zac.”
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000

Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

