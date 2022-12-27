Read full article on original website
First Night Junior returns to Holyoke Heritage State Park Saturday
HOLYOKE — First Night Junior returns this Saturday at Heritage State Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. after COVID-19 nixed the celebration for the past few years. The day will feature live entertainment and other activities. The event has become a way for children to celebrate New Year’s...
Westfield museum invites children to celebrate Noon Year’s Eve on Saturday
WESTFIELD — Amelia Park Children’s Museum is celebrating a special Noon Year’s Eve countdown and activities on Saturday, Dec. 31. Special activities begin at 11 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts room of the museum at 29 S. Broad St., Westfield, where children will use recycled materials to shoot pom-poms as a celebration.
Westfield Virtual School started holiday season with in-person gathering
WESTFIELD — Just before school broke for the holidays, Westfield Virtual School students enjoyed an in-person school-wide gathering at the school’s offices on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building on North Elm Street in Westfield. Students from all grade levels and their families were welcomed to participate and create gingerbread houses, said school secretary Nicole Argiro.
Springfield awards $2.27 million in ARPA funds for neighborhood projects
SPRINGFIELD — There is one word that came to mind for Adrienne Osborn, president of Upper Hill Residents Council when she learned the council received a total of $1,422,100 from the city’s Neighborhood Economic Recovery fund: “elated.”. “We have been awarded such a wonderful opportunity to improve...
westernmassnews.com
Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year. “We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.
Holyoke City Council seeks clairity on over $1 million anonymous gift to public schools
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee reviewed a $1.066 million anonymous donation to the Holyoke Public Schools. City officials revealed that the generous gift originated from an unknown corporate donor. The council requested a legal opinion from the city’s Law Department on how to accept the donation....
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera not seeking reelection
Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera announced on Facebook Wednesday that she won’t be seeking a seventh term in office. “One of the major factors of my decision is that my husband and I want to have uninterrupted privacy with our children as a family to process the loss of our beloved Zac,” Rivera wrote. “We know that this is something we will never really ‘get over’ but we want to take time as our hearts continue to process and find purpose in our pain and by creating a legacy in honor of our Zac.”
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
Nonprofit donates vehicle to recovering Springfield artist
A Springfield artist has been donated a vehicle to help him with transportation troubles.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Past year has taught us a lot about COVID, and ourselves
I have considered myself extremely lucky, or thought maybe I have had a COVID-19 guardian angel keeping me from becoming ill. Pure wishful thinking. I worked with COVID patients since the day the first known COVID patient in Westfield walked into the emergency department, prior to using gowns, goggles, masks and gloves on every patient.
West Springfield Town Council mulls overriding veto to ban commercial traffic on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to overturn the mayor’s veto and institute a ban on heavy commercial vehicles on Larone Avenue. “The ban is back before the council on Jan. 3,” said Council President Edward C. Sullivan. “If two-thirds of the...
Former Federal Land Bank building in Springfield to be renovated into affordable housing
Developer First Resource Companies has purchased the former Federal Land Bank and intends to create 52 units of affordable housing on State Street in Springfield.
City of Springfield to start compliance checks on businesses that sell alcohol in 2023
The Springfield Police Department announced on Thursday that starting in 2023 they'll be performing random compliance checks on businesses in the city that sell alcohol.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Dumpster fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
westernmassnews.com
Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Court documents have brought new details to light about a man charged with breaking windows at MGM Springfield with a golf club on Christmas Eve. 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism after admitting to police that he smashed the windows at the...
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000
Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
