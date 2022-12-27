ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

CBS Sports

2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in Gator Bowl

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

TCU players will wear Mike Leach pirate stickers during CFP semifinal game

TCU football players will wear special Mike Leach themed Pirate stickers on their helmets during Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan. Head coach Sonny Dykes made the announcement on Friday, saying his team will pay tribute to the long-time college coach. Leach died suddenly earlier this month after one of the most unique, iconic, and game-changing careers in modern college football.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Oregonian

Top-ranked Duncanville stays perfect, beats Bishop Gorman at Les Schwab Invitational

Head coach Neiman Ford knows his Duncanville High School team has a target on its back as the top-ranked high school boys basketball program in the country. But the Panthers of Texas, who have been challenged several times while playing a tough national schedule this season, once again proved their standing in improving to 15-0 with an 83-72 win over Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
247Sports

Vols wearing MIke Leach decal in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee will wear helmet and polo shirt decals in Friday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl to honor the memory of Mike Leach. Sixth-ranked Tennessee is scheduled to kickoff against seventh-ranked Clemson at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, and the Vols will wear custom MIKE decals to honor the memory of Leach, the innovative and quirky former head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech who passed away earlier this month. The 61-year-old died of "complications due to a heart condition,” according to an official statement from Mississippi State. Multiple outlets reported that Leach had suffered a serious cardiac event in Starkville and was transported to nearby Jackson, where he ultimately passed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Portland, OR
