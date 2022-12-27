Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
Related
Texas Tech and Ole Miss Honor Late Mike Leach With ‘Air Raid’ Formation
There is no doubt that Mike Leach left his mark on college football. His old team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders honored him at the Texas Bowl. With help from coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, Tech delivered a touching tribute to Leach with their first play of the night.
Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin discusses flip from LSU, contact with Deion Sanders
Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Daylen Austin was set to be the first player from his high school to play at LSU. However, he decided to go a different direction last week by flipping and then signing with Oregon. Austin grew close with Tigers cornerbacks coach cornerbacks...
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina in Gator Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
West Linn knocks off national No. 1 Duncanville with ‘gutsy performance’ to win Les Schwab Invitational
Another sellout crowd. Another national powerhouse opponent. And for the second consecutive night, the West Linn Lions refused to back down and shocked the high school basketball world. Behind 30 points from tournament MVP Jackson Shelstad, West Linn took down previously unbeaten Duncanville of Texas, the No. 1-ranked team in...
Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Mosley power West Linn past star-studded Sierra Canyon at Les Schwab Invitational
Many in the standing-room-only crowd of 3,500 at Liberty High School for the semifinals of the Les Schwab Invitational came to see nationally ranked Sierra Canyon of California and its star player, Bronny James. But by the time the West Linn Lions were dribbling out the final seconds of a...
Who is Still Left on 2023 Recruiting Board for Texas?
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Yardbarker
TCU players will wear Mike Leach pirate stickers during CFP semifinal game
TCU football players will wear special Mike Leach themed Pirate stickers on their helmets during Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan. Head coach Sonny Dykes made the announcement on Friday, saying his team will pay tribute to the long-time college coach. Leach died suddenly earlier this month after one of the most unique, iconic, and game-changing careers in modern college football.
247Sports
Lincoln Riley breaks down Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane in 'one of the most important games' in CFB
USC's turnaround under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley has been one of the most impressive feats in college football this season. Under Riley, the 2022 Trojans (11-2) have a chance to triple their win total from a season ago with a victory over Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl, a game Riley says is among the most illustrious in the sport.
What TV channel is Tennessee Vols vs Clemson football on today? Free live stream, Orange Bowl Game odds, time (12/30/2022)
The 2022 Orange Bowl should be a wildly competitive affair when the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Vols take on the No. 10 Clemson Tigers in a college football showdown kicking off from Florida today on Friday, December 30 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
What the four College Football Playoff teams teach us about college football and USC
There are instructive points to make about the national college football landscape in connection to the College Football Playoff, which unfolds on Saturday in Glendale and Atlanta. National college football observers and USC fans can both gain knowledge and awareness from looking at the four teams which will play in...
Portland Trail Blazers blow late lead, fall 118-112 at Golden State Warriors: At the buzzer
Give the Portland Trail Blazers some credit for overcoming an 18-point deficit in the first half Friday night at Golden State to eventually lead by as many as 11 in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. But ultimately, the severely shorthanded Blazers saw three starters play at least...
Top-ranked Duncanville stays perfect, beats Bishop Gorman at Les Schwab Invitational
Head coach Neiman Ford knows his Duncanville High School team has a target on its back as the top-ranked high school boys basketball program in the country. But the Panthers of Texas, who have been challenged several times while playing a tough national schedule this season, once again proved their standing in improving to 15-0 with an 83-72 win over Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Vols wearing MIke Leach decal in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee will wear helmet and polo shirt decals in Friday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl to honor the memory of Mike Leach. Sixth-ranked Tennessee is scheduled to kickoff against seventh-ranked Clemson at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, and the Vols will wear custom MIKE decals to honor the memory of Leach, the innovative and quirky former head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech who passed away earlier this month. The 61-year-old died of "complications due to a heart condition,” according to an official statement from Mississippi State. Multiple outlets reported that Leach had suffered a serious cardiac event in Starkville and was transported to nearby Jackson, where he ultimately passed.
Beaverton’s offense stalls in 2nd half as Beavers fall to La Jolla Country Day in championship game at Holiday Classic
Beaverton’s offense stalled in the second half as the Beavers fell to La Jolla Country Day of California 65-42 in the championship game of the Platinum bracket at the Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Friday night at Portland’s Franklin High School. “I was proud of how we battled...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0