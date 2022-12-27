Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Southwest Airlines cancellations continue at Manchester Airport; some flights operating
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The operational meltdown of Southwest Airlines across the country will continue for several more days, according to the company's CEO. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and every arriving flight was canceled Wednesday evening, except for one. Passengers fresh off that flight said they feel relieved to have avoided headaches.
ezfavorites.com
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Southwest Airline passengers left stranded
KEENE, NH – The Southwest Airlines travel nightmare across the U.S. will continue for several more days, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, included. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester’s Airport where all arriving flights, except for one, were canceled Wednesday. One Southwest jet could be seen at the...
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat
SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat. "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
mainepublic.org
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
Radio Ink
‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations
Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters can greet the New Year with hikes in New Hampshire parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Parks is sponsoring a series of hikes for people to greet the New Year. For the 12th year in a row, the department has set up New Hampshire First Day Hikes at seven state parks for New Year's Day. Hikers can enjoy the...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like...
WMUR.com
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
WMUR.com
Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WMUR.com
Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
Comments / 0