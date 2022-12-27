ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Southwest Airlines cancellations continue at Manchester Airport; some flights operating

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The operational meltdown of Southwest Airlines across the country will continue for several more days, according to the company's CEO. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and every arriving flight was canceled Wednesday evening, except for one. Passengers fresh off that flight said they feel relieved to have avoided headaches.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire

Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
NEWINGTON, NH
CBS Boston

Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat

SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat.  "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
SALEM, NH
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
Radio Ink

‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations

Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMUR.com

Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy