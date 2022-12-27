Read full article on original website
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Central Pa. rescues seeing more people dump their pets in remote or abandoned places
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners. “People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore. She...
Pa. health system ‘nerve center’ tries to cure modern ills: lots of sick people, not enough staff, beds
They are health system maladies of our time: Crowded hospital emergency rooms and long waits. Shortages of nurses and other staff. Not enough staffed beds. Unfortunately, workforce and demographic trends mean there’s no fast and easy remedy. However, leaders of York-based WellSpan health hope they’ve found at least a...
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19
(WHTM) — Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 — here’s what’s sending kids to Midstate doctors’ offices this week. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of fevers and cases of the flu, strep throat, a high number of ear infections — often a result of back-to-back viral illnesses — and a […]
theburgnews.com
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars
Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
abc27.com
Lancaster General Health January community blood drives
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health sponsors community blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County. Blood drives throughout Lancaster County can be seen below. All blood that is collected stays in the county to benefit members of the community. During January and February, LG Health will...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
‘Filled to the brim’: Philly’s only open-intake animal shelter is in desperate need of adopters, fosters
Philadelphia’s only open-intake animal shelter is filled beyond capacity, and faces tough decisions if intake continues to outpace adoption. “We’re filled to the brim with dogs,” said Sarah Barnett, co-executive director of the city’s Animal Care and Control Team. “We’ve had over 100 dogs here, and dogs are just coming in every single day. So we’re really looking for people to adopt and foster.”
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
pahomepage.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
abc27.com
Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
FOX43.com
Furry friends with Gretel, the dog!
This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the York County SPCA. Gretel is their longest-term canine resident and has been in the shelter since January.
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
