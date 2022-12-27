ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19

(WHTM) — Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 — here’s what’s sending kids to Midstate doctors’ offices this week. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of fevers and cases of the flu, strep throat, a high number of ear infections — often a result of back-to-back viral illnesses — and a […]
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars

Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
PINE GROVE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster General Health January community blood drives

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health sponsors community blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County. Blood drives throughout Lancaster County can be seen below. All blood that is collected stays in the county to benefit members of the community. During January and February, LG Health will...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

‘Filled to the brim’: Philly’s only open-intake animal shelter is in desperate need of adopters, fosters

Philadelphia’s only open-intake animal shelter is filled beyond capacity, and faces tough decisions if intake continues to outpace adoption. “We’re filled to the brim with dogs,” said Sarah Barnett, co-executive director of the city’s Animal Care and Control Team. “We’ve had over 100 dogs here, and dogs are just coming in every single day. So we’re really looking for people to adopt and foster.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
MANHEIM, PA
pahomepage.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Furry friends with Gretel, the dog!

This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the York County SPCA. Gretel is their longest-term canine resident and has been in the shelter since January.
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy