Rain and wind threaten to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Las Vegas
The question is not if it will rain on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, but when. 13 Action News meteorologists say rain is most likely between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
KTNV
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 30, 2022
LAS VEGAS — Friday looks mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Northeast breezes should be light at 5-10 mph this afternoon, although south breezes may pick to 15 mph on the south valley by sunset. This evening hovers in the low 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 3:01AM PST until January 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In. California, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave. Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,. Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead National. Recreation...
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
KRQE News 13
Wind forecast plays part in decision to launch NYE fireworks in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve nears in Las Vegas, attention turns to the weather forecast — an important factor in the mega-fireworks show that goes off at midnight. A wind threshold of 15 mph plays a part each year in the decision to launch...
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
KTNV
Hogging the road: Truck spills pork products on US 95 near Lee Canyon Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot dogs, bologna and other pork products littered the side of the road in the far northwest Las Vegas valley after a crash on Thursday morning. A tractor trailer overturned, spilling its cargo across the highway and leaving a mess of meat for crews to mitigate.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
8newsnow.com
Nate's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.
Stay up to date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday. Police investigate suspicious death in west Las Vegas …. It occurred in the...
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
Crashes leave 4 pedestrians dead Wednesday night
Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.
Pedestrian hurt in crash at Pecos and Desert Inn; lanes closed in both directions
Metro police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian at Pecos Road and Desert Inn Road.
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
Fox5 KVVU
DOE to conduct radiation detection flights over Las Vegas Strip ahead of New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will once again conduct radiation detection flights over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve. According to a news release, on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 31, the DOE’s National Nuclear...
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
