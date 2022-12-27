ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Friday looks mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Northeast breezes should be light at 5-10 mph this afternoon, although south breezes may pick to 15 mph on the south valley by sunset. This evening hovers in the low 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
Nate's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday. Police investigate suspicious death in west Las Vegas …. It occurred in the...
