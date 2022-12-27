Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Ending 2022 with rain and above-average temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today certainly felt a lot more like spring than winter! That trend will continue to close out this year and begin the next, but some rain showers will come as well. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d...
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer comes close to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand
A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann's Hot Dog Stand on Friday.
Jimmy’s Diner in Shinnston announces closure
In a post on the Jimmy's Diner Facebook page, owner Jimmy Salerno Jr. and Maria Spino announced that Jimmy's Diner will be closing down.
WDTV
Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Eye Candy Beauty Supply Store and Salon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Eye Candy Beauty Supply Store and Salon in Fairmont for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
WDTV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. The damage was so significant they lost everything inside, including their two pit bulls that were 10 and three years old. Justin Kramer is a father of three and the owner of the...
wajr.com
Increased holiday patrols will be ‘zero tolerance’ this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– Many will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at a party or event, and Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer urges all to use good judgment and be cautious. “We know New Year’s is a big holiday for a lot of people,” Sheriff Palmer said. “A...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - For Elkins residents trying to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city will take care of that for you. The City of Elkins will be collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3 through Jan. 20. All residents have to do is remove all of the ornaments,...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Angel Mullen with The Shack joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about upcoming events at The Shack, the growth of the afterschool program, and the things they provide to students. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses a bank loan versus 401k distribution. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
WDTV
Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Dec. 30, 7:15 p.m. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection told 5 News they were notified of a release of a petroleum-based product from an outfall owned by Amsted Graphite Materials in Anmoore on December 29 and had staff onsite. AGM placed booms to...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning white shoes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
Comments / 0