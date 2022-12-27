ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Kanell: Ohio State is one of the more dangerous teams in CFP because of new life, stress-free attitude

Former Florida State/NFL quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the setup of the bowl season, why he thinks Ohio State could be the most dangerous team in the College Football Playoff, how this Buckeyes team matches up with Georgia, TCU's chances against Michigan and who he would favor in a possible rematch between Ohio State and Michigan.

