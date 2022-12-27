ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Missing girl, 13, found safe after Christmas disappearance

A 13-year-old girl missing for almost a week over Christmas has been found safe, police have said. Lyla Lake, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, had been missing since Wednesday 21 December. Police had renewed an appeal for information on Tuesday, releasing CCTV footage of her in Reading train station from the...
Nik

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
BBC

Couple's 375-mile Christmas trip to help stranger

How far would you travel to get a young person you'd never met back to their family this Christmas?. How about 375 miles (604km) from south Wales to Surrey, then up the M25 to Watford Gap?. It feels like a feel-good Christmas movie, but that is how one couple from...
People

Young Va. Father Vanished Before Christmas, Family Finds Trail of Blood from His Car to Woods

Jose Guerrero is believed to be missing under "suspicious circumstances" after police discovered blood in his car, relatives say The family of a missing 20-year-old man is pleading for answers after discovering blood near his abandoned vehicle. Jose Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an errand. Guerrero's girlfriend Sheila Perez, who shares a 10-month-old daughter with Guerrero, says he didn't tell her where he was going, but planned on returning in five to 10 minutes, she told NBC News....
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
New York Post

Missing Michigan physician found dead in frozen pond

A Michigan physician who went missing last week was found dead in a frozen pond near his home Tuesday afternoon. Divers pulled the body of Bolek Payan from the icy pond in Jackson County around 12:30 p.m. after investigators on Monday retrieved security footage from the doctor’s home showing him leave the residence on foot Thursday afternoon, the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety said. Police dogs, drones and officers searched the woods around Payan’s home before authorities cut holes in the ice covering the pond, the public safety department said. “Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari’s family pen handwritten note revealing ‘heartbreak’ over disappearance

“Shocked” family members of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have penned a handwritten note saying that they are “devastated and absolutely heartbroken” over her disappearance.Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.The young girl’s whereabouts are still unknown and her mother and stepfather are behind bars – each...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Inside Nova

Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘

The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
CBS San Francisco

'Our baby is gone'; Family wrestles with son's fentanyl death

 (CNN) -- It was every parent's worst nightmare.Two days after Christmas 2020, Chris Didier went into his son Zach's bedroom in their home near Sacramento. The accomplished student, school theater actor and athlete was unresponsive at his desk -- his head lying on his arm."I could feel before I even touched him that something was horribly wrong," said Chris.Chris, who is retired from the Air Force, said his first aid training kicked in and he immediately began CPR, instructing another of his sons to call 911."I will never forget the shock on our son Sam's face when he came to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Daily Beast

River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14

Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy