Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
BBC
Missing girl, 13, found safe after Christmas disappearance
A 13-year-old girl missing for almost a week over Christmas has been found safe, police have said. Lyla Lake, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, had been missing since Wednesday 21 December. Police had renewed an appeal for information on Tuesday, releasing CCTV footage of her in Reading train station from the...
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
BBC
Couple's 375-mile Christmas trip to help stranger
How far would you travel to get a young person you'd never met back to their family this Christmas?. How about 375 miles (604km) from south Wales to Surrey, then up the M25 to Watford Gap?. It feels like a feel-good Christmas movie, but that is how one couple from...
Young Va. Father Vanished Before Christmas, Family Finds Trail of Blood from His Car to Woods
Jose Guerrero is believed to be missing under "suspicious circumstances" after police discovered blood in his car, relatives say The family of a missing 20-year-old man is pleading for answers after discovering blood near his abandoned vehicle. Jose Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an errand. Guerrero's girlfriend Sheila Perez, who shares a 10-month-old daughter with Guerrero, says he didn't tell her where he was going, but planned on returning in five to 10 minutes, she told NBC News....
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Missing Michigan physician found dead in frozen pond
A Michigan physician who went missing last week was found dead in a frozen pond near his home Tuesday afternoon. Divers pulled the body of Bolek Payan from the icy pond in Jackson County around 12:30 p.m. after investigators on Monday retrieved security footage from the doctor’s home showing him leave the residence on foot Thursday afternoon, the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety said. Police dogs, drones and officers searched the woods around Payan’s home before authorities cut holes in the ice covering the pond, the public safety department said. “Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
Missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari’s family pen handwritten note revealing ‘heartbreak’ over disappearance
“Shocked” family members of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have penned a handwritten note saying that they are “devastated and absolutely heartbroken” over her disappearance.Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.The young girl’s whereabouts are still unknown and her mother and stepfather are behind bars – each...
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Athena Strand’s mom shares heartbreaking pic of open casket in touching post after ‘killer’ Tanner Horner’s arrest
ATHENA Strand's mother has shared a heartbreaking photo on Facebook of her slain daughter's open casket. Strand's body was discovered on December 2 by Wise County police and the FBI about six miles from her house just days after she had been reported missing. Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, thanked the...
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
'Our baby is gone'; Family wrestles with son's fentanyl death
(CNN) -- It was every parent's worst nightmare.Two days after Christmas 2020, Chris Didier went into his son Zach's bedroom in their home near Sacramento. The accomplished student, school theater actor and athlete was unresponsive at his desk -- his head lying on his arm."I could feel before I even touched him that something was horribly wrong," said Chris.Chris, who is retired from the Air Force, said his first aid training kicked in and he immediately began CPR, instructing another of his sons to call 911."I will never forget the shock on our son Sam's face when he came to...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Daily Beast
River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14
Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
Philadelphia toddler triplets lose father and mother days before Christmas in murder-suicide
Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia “there was lots of domestic trouble” with the 2-year-old triplets' parents, who now have lost both their mother and father.
