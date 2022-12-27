Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes first player with consecutive 40-20-5 games since Wilt Chamberlain
MILWAUKEE --Well after he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to record consecutive 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist games, Giannis Antetokounmpo waited for the small group of reporters waiting in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room Friday night to gather around him, and then added to his growing collection of risqué quips.
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status
Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Shifts to LTIR
Palat (groin) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This move doesn't affect Palat's return timeline -- it just allows the Devils a bit more flexibility with the salary cap. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week and is likely to return sometime in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Tyler Danish: Inks MiLB deal
Danish signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Danish spent the 2022 campaign in Boston and was released in October after he posted a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 40.1 innings. The Yankees will be looking for a bounce-back season from the 28-year-old in 2023.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Clears concussion protocol
Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Davis practiced fully the past two days and cleared the concussion protocol, so he won't miss any games after he suffered the injury last week. The rookie first-round pick has 16 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
CBS Sports
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Comments / 0