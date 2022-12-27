ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Netflix to put a stop to password sharing

By Dustin Lattimer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QL6d2_0jvzLOSL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BUR3_0jvzLOSL00
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal . There have been rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year.

Netflix has long known that password sharing is a problem affecting its profits, but an uptick in subscriptions in 2020 allowed the company to avoid addressing it. With revenue falling this year and Netflix’s first subscriber loss in 10 years, Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings stated it was time to act on the issue.

| Survey: Americans Can Tolerate Less Than 4 Hrs With Family On Holidays >

Starting in 2023, Netflix plans to ask people who share accounts with others outside of their household to pay to do so. Netflix has been testing add-on payments for password sharing in some Latin American countries, charging around $3 extra. In these countries, the primary account owner must provide a verification code to anyone outside the household who wants to access the account, with Netflix repeatedly asking for the code until a monthly fee is paid to add non-household subscribers.

A similar tactic could be used in the United States, with Netflix possibly charging just below the cost of its $6.99 ad-supported plan for non-household subscribers who share someone’s plan. Netflix wants those who have a shared password to sign up for their own subscription.

Netflix will enforce password sharing rules through IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity. To keep from alienating customers, Netflix may slowly phase out password sharing rather than putting a stop to it all at once.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The deputy has been identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. During a press conference Thursday night, authorities identified the gunman as William Shea McKay, 44. McKay had an […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
FOX 5 San Diego

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Reports from local news outlets indicate that the unidentified deputy was killed. The shooting occurred sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The condition of the deputy was not immediately released, but Sheriff […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy