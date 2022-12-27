ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Local leaders to give 'State of Cherokee County' addresses

By File - Donald Campbell, Shannon Ballew, , Cherokee County
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raSZJ_0jvzLFVo00
In this 2021 photo, Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston gives a State of the County address. File - Donald Campbell

Cherokee County leaders are slated to share a recap of 2022 and give a preview into the coming year Jan. 25.

The Cherokee County 2023 State of the County Address is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Cherokee Conference Center at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton.

Guest speakers include Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian Hightower, Cherokee Office of Economic Development President and CEO Misti Martin and Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston.

The event is hosted by the Council for Quality Growth, the Cherokee County government and the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $60 for council or chamber members and $75 for nonmembers.

Unlike last year, this is an in-person only event with no virtual attendance option.

To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3BgEwar.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact ra@councilforqualitygrowth.org.

Comments / 0

Related
wbhfradio.org

Billy Ward Appointed New Fire Chief for Bartow County

County Commissioner Steve Taylor has appointed Billy Ward as the new Fire Chief for Bartow County. Chief Ward has over forty-one years of experience with the Bartow County Fire Department and has served under six different fire chiefs. Chief Ward has a clear vision for the future of the Fire Department and has a heart for his fellow firefighters on the line. Chief Ward’s new position as Bartow County Fire Chief will begin immediately with the full support of the County Commissioner and his staff, and we look forward to the leadership he will bring to the Department.
cobbcountycourier.com

A conversation with Vanessa James, retired Marietta City Schools teacher

Vanessa James is a retired Marietta City Schools math teacher. She taught within the school district for 32 years, her entire career. She grew up in Marietta and then proceeded to work at Marietta Middle School from 1977 through 1987. From 1988 through 2009, she taught at Marietta High School. She then spent her final years from 2010 through 2011 at Park Street Elementary.
fox56news.com

Kathy Witt sworn in for another term as Fayette County sheriff

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt will continue to serve in her role after being sworn in for another term. It was a packed house to witness the moment when Witt took the oath to serve for another term. Her family joined her, and others she met along the way to celebrate the occasion.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Chickamauga Battlefield Multi-Use Connector Trail Gains Support from Walker County

A plan to connect the Chickamauga National Battlefield to downtown Chickamauga may soon get a big boost. The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted last week to invest $50,000 in an effort by the Trust for Public Land (TPL) to connect an existing trail on the east side of Highway 27 at Wilder Road to one on the west side off Osburn Road. The missing section is just under one-mile in length and would utilize right of way along Osburn Road.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Retired Hall County Sheriff's captain passes away at 54

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences to family, friends and former colleagues of retired Capt. John Neal Bagwell. He passed away just a day after Christmas at 54 years old, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Bagwell joined the sheriff's...
HALL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
694
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy