Local leaders to give 'State of Cherokee County' addresses

In this 2021 photo, Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston gives a State of the County address. File - Donald Campbell

Cherokee County leaders are slated to share a recap of 2022 and give a preview into the coming year Jan. 25.

The Cherokee County 2023 State of the County Address is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Cherokee Conference Center at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton.

Guest speakers include Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian Hightower, Cherokee Office of Economic Development President and CEO Misti Martin and Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston.

The event is hosted by the Council for Quality Growth, the Cherokee County government and the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $60 for council or chamber members and $75 for nonmembers.

Unlike last year, this is an in-person only event with no virtual attendance option.

To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3BgEwar.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact ra@councilforqualitygrowth.org.