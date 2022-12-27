ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Cardinals Widely Viewed as One of Worst NFL Teams in Week 17 Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwzhh_0jvzLA6B00

There's no shorting it: The Arizona Cardinals are bad. Their placement in various power rankings throughout the internet confirm just how bad they are.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are bad.

How bad? Their placement in power rankings across the web suggest they're one of the worst teams in football:

Bleacher Report: No. 30

"It's not especially surprising that the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday night—not with third-string quarterback Trace McSorley starting. But after yet another loss in an awful season, it's looking more and more like the next two games will be Kliff Kingsbury's last as head coach in Arizona."

ESPN: No. 30

"Defining moment: QB Kyler Murray tearing his left ACL.

"That was the moment the Cardinals' already-disappointing season was all but over. Murray's injury crushed Arizona's chances of sneaking into the playoffs, which, in turn, helped gift them a better draft spot. Without Murray, the Cardinals' offense had to change, and not having him on the field eliminated the possibility of him making a game-changing play that could lead to Arizona escaping with a win. -- Josh Weinfuss"

NFL.com: No. 30

"Trace McSorely vs. Tom Brady wasn't as one-sided as you'd expect. The Cardinals' defense did fine work against the G.O.A.T., holding a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before letting another victory slip away in a 19-16 overtime loss. The game swung when running back Keaontay Ingram fumbled a pitch from McSorley with less than five minutes to play, a turnover that allowed Tampa Bay to tie the game with a field goal.

"With no Kyler Murray on the field, it's extremely difficult to evaluate much on the Cardinals' offense right now. The uncertainty surrounding Kliff Kingsbury's future only compounds the unease in the desert."

Yahoo!: No. 31

"One stat sums up how ugly the Cardinals' offense was on Sunday night: DeAndre Hopkins had 10 targets, and they resulted in one catch for 4 yards. The 4 yards tied a career-low for Hopkins. Trace McSorley's inability to get the ball to one of the greatest receivers of this era isn't a good look for him."

The Cardinals now look to finish the season with road games against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
LAS VEGAS, NV
102.5 The Bone

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
The Spun

Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy