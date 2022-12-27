ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘1923’ Who Plays Alexandra and What’s Next for Her and Spencer?

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

1923 Episode 2 introduced Alexandra, a new character in the Taylor Sheridan series . Spencer Dutton meets Alexandra before he sets off on his next hunting job, and she decides to come with him. Her chemistry with Spencer is already off the charts. It seems like Alexandra will be an important part of the Dutton’s future.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4QYY_0jvzL7XF00
Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in ‘Tulsa King’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Spencer Duttons meets Alexandra in ‘1923’ Episode 2

In 1923 episode 2 , Spencer Dutton deals with the fallout of a leopard attack. One of his companions dies, and Linda agrees to take his body back for his family. Spencer survives with a few injuries and decides to travel solo to take another job hunting down a spotted hyena that is plaguing a group of engineers working on the railroad.

Before Spencer leaves, he meets Alexandra, a young woman who informs him that he is famous for being a war hero and skilled hunter . Alexandra is engaged to a man who is said to be kind, though she clearly doesn’t love him. Her family arranged the marriage, and she sadly tells Spencer that her adventures are about to be over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9xlI_0jvzL7XF00
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Related

‘1923’: Helen Mirren Reveals When She Knew Kelly Reilly of ‘Yellowstone’ Would Be A ‘Star’

Alexandra might be a very important character in ‘1923’

As Spencer Dutton leaves for Tanganyika, Alexandra rushes after him and jumps in the car, shouting to her fiance, “Find someone who loves you!” There’s no telling what will happen next on this pair’s future adventures.

However, Elsa Dutton’s narration gave an ominous warning at the start of the series. “My father had three children. Only one would live to see their own children grow,” she says. “Only one would carry the fate of this family through the depression and every other hell the 20th century hurled at them.”

Since Elsa is already dead, and John’s son is an adult, it seems likely that Spencer will meet his end at some point in 1923 . One fan suggested a theory about the couple’s future.

“I think the hyena offer is a setup, and Spencer’s gonna get killed while a pregnant (unmarried) Alexandra will be having to make her way to Montana to meet her soulmate’s family,” they wrote on Reddit .

While speaking with Variety , 1923 actor Sebastian Roché teased that characters from the modern-day Yellowstone series will appear in 1923 . It’s possible that Spencer and Alexandra’s child could be the John Dutton played by Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone .

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra in ‘1923’

Julia Schlaepfer is a 23-year-old actor who plays Alexandra in 1923 . Deadline describes her character as a “British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.”

Schlaepfer has appeared in several TV shows, including Madam Secretary, Instinct , and American Horror Stories . She also portrayed Alice Charles in 15 episodes of the comedy/drama series The Politician.

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: ‘1923’ reveals 2 Dutton family members’ fates as Aminah Nieves shares why she took her role

Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans; with a full day of Dutton family chaos and magic taking place on Sunday, we’re looking back at the best of the Taylor Sheridan universe up to this point and celebrating all the ways it continues to grow. While a new episode of Yellowstone didn’t premiere on Christmas day, a marathon of old episodes did air to celebrate the holiday with die-hard fans. If you’re wondering, we absolutely opened gifts and spent time with loved ones with the Dutton family saga playing in the background.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille Speak Out Ahead of ‘Complicated’ Midseason Finale

Why does Yellowstone continue to resonate so deeply with audiences? “They’re messy and complicated and human,” offers Monica Dutton’s Kelsey Asbille. The world is waiting on baited breath for Season 5’s midseason finale (or Episode 8) to hit this Sunday, Jan. 1. And when it does, the saga of this “messy” family will get even more “complicated,” Asbille tells The Seattle Times ahead of the episode. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is set to make his move to impeach John Dutton (Kevin Costner) from his gubernatorial seat. Half the Yellowstone cowboys are leaving the ranch for a grand adventure. And John will make an “unusual” ally, all while relying on Monica herself for help, too.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ reveals the fate of core Dutton family members

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 1923. Paramount’s number-one series, Yellowstone, tells the heartwrenching yet beautiful story of the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, as they navigate life on their ranch as enemies dare to attack them at any given moment. Taylor Sheridan writes a compelling storyline brought to life by multifaceted characters, and the family has so much to tell that prequels and spinoffs are necessary for fans to get the complete picture of their powerful way of existing.
OREGON STATE
Parade

Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons

Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Most Upsetting Season 5 Scene So Far

We’re technically not even halfway through Yellowstone season 5, but already, series creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the show’s writers have put viewers through the wringer. As viewers await Yellowstone‘s return and the premiere of season 5’s midseason finale, fans have determined the most upsetting scene of the season so far.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

251K+
Followers
124K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy