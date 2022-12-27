‘1923’ Who Plays Alexandra and What’s Next for Her and Spencer?

1923 Episode 2 introduced Alexandra, a new character in the Taylor Sheridan series . Spencer Dutton meets Alexandra before he sets off on his next hunting job, and she decides to come with him. Her chemistry with Spencer is already off the charts. It seems like Alexandra will be an important part of the Dutton’s future.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in ‘Tulsa King’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Spencer Duttons meets Alexandra in ‘1923’ Episode 2

In 1923 episode 2 , Spencer Dutton deals with the fallout of a leopard attack. One of his companions dies, and Linda agrees to take his body back for his family. Spencer survives with a few injuries and decides to travel solo to take another job hunting down a spotted hyena that is plaguing a group of engineers working on the railroad.

Before Spencer leaves, he meets Alexandra, a young woman who informs him that he is famous for being a war hero and skilled hunter . Alexandra is engaged to a man who is said to be kind, though she clearly doesn’t love him. Her family arranged the marriage, and she sadly tells Spencer that her adventures are about to be over.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Alexandra might be a very important character in ‘1923’

As Spencer Dutton leaves for Tanganyika, Alexandra rushes after him and jumps in the car, shouting to her fiance, “Find someone who loves you!” There’s no telling what will happen next on this pair’s future adventures.

However, Elsa Dutton’s narration gave an ominous warning at the start of the series. “My father had three children. Only one would live to see their own children grow,” she says. “Only one would carry the fate of this family through the depression and every other hell the 20th century hurled at them.”

Since Elsa is already dead, and John’s son is an adult, it seems likely that Spencer will meet his end at some point in 1923 . One fan suggested a theory about the couple’s future.

“I think the hyena offer is a setup, and Spencer’s gonna get killed while a pregnant (unmarried) Alexandra will be having to make her way to Montana to meet her soulmate’s family,” they wrote on Reddit .

While speaking with Variety , 1923 actor Sebastian Roché teased that characters from the modern-day Yellowstone series will appear in 1923 . It’s possible that Spencer and Alexandra’s child could be the John Dutton played by Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone .

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra in ‘1923’

Julia Schlaepfer is a 23-year-old actor who plays Alexandra in 1923 . Deadline describes her character as a “British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.”

Schlaepfer has appeared in several TV shows, including Madam Secretary, Instinct , and American Horror Stories . She also portrayed Alice Charles in 15 episodes of the comedy/drama series The Politician.

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.