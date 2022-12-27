ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwill set to hold its first neighborhood donation pickup on Jan. 7

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Due to December being the busiest time at Goodwill after the holiday season, the company will hold its first neighborhood donation event on Jan. 7, allowing citizens to donate items as Goodwill drives through their neighborhood.

The first event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Summerbrooke. The company will drive through the neighborhood to pick up donated furnishings, bags of gently used items and wares.

Goodwill says they accept sellable items and encourages citizens to clean their donations before donating.

Items the company do not accept include:

  • Hazardous waste (paint, chemicals, tanks, fire extinguishers, etc.)
  • Mattresses or Box Springs
  • TV’s
  • Living room furniture that is stained, soiled or torn.
  • Pianos and Organs
  • Construction Materials
  • Baby Beds and Car Seats
  • Medical Items and Supplies
  • Unframed Glass/Mirrors
  • Any items that could be a safety issue (Large/Heavy items)

To arrange a neighborhood pickup, contact Diane Eyles at 850-510-5982.

