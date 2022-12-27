ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Sprinter gets $7 million to increase speed and frequency of commuter trains

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A federal grant of $7 million will allow North County Transit District's Sprinter rail line to modernize its train signals with the goal of doubling weekday service from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.

"The Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project will transform North County's east-west rail corridor by increasing the speed, frequency and reliability of the Sprinter," NCTD Executive Director Matt Tucker said in a news release. "This funding to modernize train signals is a first step toward achieving 15-minute frequencies and reducing local traffic."

The 22-mile Sprinter line opened in 2008. It has 15 stations and 12 trains that make a total of 455 runs a week.

With stops serving Palomar College and Cal State San Marcos, the Sprinter carries a high percentage of students and is the more heavily used of the two rail systems operated by North County Transit District. Passengers who rode Sprinter trains in October, measured by boardings, totaled 117,435, up 0.8 percent from October 2021, but 50.7 percent below the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

NCTD's other rail system, the Coaster, commenced service in 1995 between Oceanside and downtown San Diego and has grown more slowly. Boardings on the Coaster totaled 64,532 in October, an 84.5 percent increase from October 2021, but 44.3 percent below the month in pre-pandemic 2019.

The corridor improvements will support local, regional and statewide plans to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled, the release states. The work also will improve links to other NCTD transportation systems, primarily Breeze buses and the Coaster.

The project also supports plans to double-track the entire Sprinter line, which so far has a second set of tracks on a little less than half the route.

Along with improving service, the transit district is transitioning to zero-emission rail operations to further reduce greenhouse gases. It's also pursuing transit-oriented commercial and residential development at seven of its stations along the Sprinter corridor, where residents would be more likely to use public transit.

The Sprinter grant is among nearly $50 million to be shared by 15 projects in northern San Diego County and southern Orange County, according to an announcement last week by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano.

The money was requested by Levin in the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which President Joseph R. Biden signed into law Dec. 23.

"The Sprinter corridor through North County San Diego is a vital regional transportation link," Levin said, and funding for the upgrades will help "increase service frequency, improve safety and better connect our communities."

Other North County projects to receive funding include $7 million to build wider sidewalks, better pedestrian crossings, a multi-use trail and ADA-compliant facilities along the east-west corridor of Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach; $4.48 million to extend coverage by San Diego County's Mobile Crisis Response team, which addresses nonviolent behavioral health incidents; and $4 million for Leucadia Streetscape drainage improvements to prevent flooding along North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas.

Also included are $3.5 million to purchase a twin-engine firefighting helicopter for San Diego County; $3.45 million to relocate the Loma Alta Creek sewer line in Oceanside; $3 million to advance construction of Veterans Memorial Park in Carlsbad; and $2.2 million to improve sidewalks and lighting in the Townsite neighborhood of Vista.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

