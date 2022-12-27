ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals shine on the track during MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge at Reggie Lewis Center

By Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

Girls

MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge : Wachusett's Ashlynn Witt won the 600-meter run in 1:38.45, while Leominster's Diamani Canuto took the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) to highlight the top local performances at the Reggie Lewis Center on Tuesday.

Wachusett's 800 relay team of Nyah Santana, Rahma Giwa, Kate Larose and Witt also earned a gold medal with a time of 1:47.50.

Santana placed third in the 55 (7.40), while the Mountaineers' Kira Simoncini was eighth (7.57). Wachusett's Olivia Pickett was ninth in the 1,000 (3:13.03), teammate Madison James placed 16th (3:20.75), and Littleton's Prianka Sarathy finished 17th (3:20.94).

Canuto also took fifth in the 300 (42.16).

Auburn's Katherine DeFosse placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.73), while Westborough's Melinda Haagensen took fifth (8.86). Haagensen was also 24th in the long jump (15-1½).

Groton-Dunstable's Georgia Brooks was third in the 2 mile (11:42.46), edging Shepherd Hill's Meghan Stevens (11:49.74) and St. Paul's Emma Ronan (11:58.40).

Shepherd Hill's Karlee White was sixth in the 600 (1:42.02), Bromfield's Rosie Bradley finished eighth in the freshman mile (5:44.19), and Whitinsville Christian's 3,200 relay team of Abby Flagg, Emily Flagg, Emily Dill and Sophia Dill took fifth (10:21.99).

Boys

MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge : Westborough's Alan Nguyen won 55 hurdles (7.85) and took third in the long jump (21-5), and Parker Charter's Theo Puterbaugh won the shot put (52-5¼) at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Worcester Tech's 800 relay team of Cyprian Ojatabu, Michael Gyimah, Michael Mireku and Juleein Nicolas placed third (1:34.92).

The Eagles also shined in individual events, as Mireku's placed sixth in the high jump (5-10) and Ojatabu ninth in the 300 (36.62). Worcester Tech's Christian Agyekum took seventh (20-4½) in the long jump, and Fitchburg's Stephen Bate was ninth (20-3).

Bromfield's 1,600 relay team of Colin Harte, Thaman Surya, Jack Stahl and Samuel Secor took second (3:36.56), while Stahl was third in the 1,000 (2:36.91) and Wachusett's Dylann Brenn sixth (2:37.79).

Littleton's Paul Neary was fourth in the 300 (35.99), while teammate Evan Cherry was 11th in the 600 (1:28.65).

Groton-Dunstable’s 800 relay team of Liam Herrmann, Sam Brewster, Jason Kenney and Harry Palmer took fifth (1:35.20).

Westborough's Michael LeLacheur was 10th in the 2 mile (10:56.69). Bromfield's Liam Kemeza placed 12th in the freshman mile (5:08.54).

