Club 93.7

Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know

A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
Club 93.7

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know

What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
LAPEER, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
Club 93.7

Disturbing Video Shows Man Forcing Woman Into a Van In Detroit on Christmas

Police in Detroit are looking for answers after a disturbing video recently surfaced that shows a man forcing a woman into a van on Christmas day. The video below shows a woman walking in an alley on Detroit's east side near Gratiot and 8 Mile. As the van pulls up, the man immediately jumps out and grabs the woman, and quickly slams her into the side of the vehicle. He then forces her into the driver's side door and takes off. You can hear the woman pleading with the man to stop.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

