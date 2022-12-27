Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets....
fox2detroit.com
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
lakeorionreview.com
Lake Orion police seek info, identity of hit-and-run driver who crashed into local restaurant
LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Police Department is looking for a driver whose truck slid on Broadway Street and crashed into Bitter Tom’s restaurant on Dec. 23 and then drove off. Police are asking the public for any information that will help locate the vehicle or the...
Disturbing Video Shows Man Forcing Woman Into a Van In Detroit on Christmas
Police in Detroit are looking for answers after a disturbing video recently surfaced that shows a man forcing a woman into a van on Christmas day. The video below shows a woman walking in an alley on Detroit's east side near Gratiot and 8 Mile. As the van pulls up, the man immediately jumps out and grabs the woman, and quickly slams her into the side of the vehicle. He then forces her into the driver's side door and takes off. You can hear the woman pleading with the man to stop.
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Lansing?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
