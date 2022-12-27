Read full article on original website
Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza
Police identify those involved in Greene County crash
On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.
Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
Knives, Guns Present During Fight At Colonie Mall That Sparked Lockdowns, Police Say
Operations are back to normal at a mall in the region after a fight broke out between several people, sending some stores into a lockdown. In Albany County, Colonie Police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns.
Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region
A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.Th…
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Crash involving six cars closes lane next to Crossgates ramp
A crash involving six cars is holding up traffic and closing one right lane on Adirondack Northway, just past Exit 1S next to the Crossgates ramp.
Lake George man charged after break-in, assault
A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside.
PD: Hoosick Falls CC fire caused by propane heater
Fight breaks out at Colonie Center, one arrested on weapons charges
Christmas lights blamed in Columbia County house fire
Christmas lights are believed to have started a fire at a home on Day Road in Stockport, Columbia County. The fire happened at a home on Day Road, say firefighters. Five fire companies responded. No one was hurt. Investigators believe the home is repairable.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Police: Thieves break into smoke shop, steal about $3,000 cash; 3 suspects sought
Surveillance video shows the suspects breaking the glass door and taking about $3,000.
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
