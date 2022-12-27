Read full article on original website
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
fourstateshomepage.com
Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage R-9 considers performing arts center for 2023 ballot
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters may get the chance, again, to decide whether to expand school facilities next year. The school board is debating putting a performing arts center back on the ballot in the spring. The measure initially called for an $18-million bond, which would not have increased the tax rate. Carthage voters turned down the question earlier this year, but district leaders are considering a second try in April. They point out it the benefit would extend beyond a new performance space.
fourstateshomepage.com
Longtime Delaware County District Attorney’s secretary steps down after serving for 45 years
JAY, Okla. — Delaware County District Attorney secretary Laura Jackson was awarded a citation from State Rep. Josh West for serving District 13 for 45 years. The State of Oklahoma recognized Jackson twice as “Outstanding Secretary.”. Jackson has worked for seven District Attorneys and 50 assistant district attorneys...
fourstateshomepage.com
57th Annual Citizen Police Academy is seeking applications
JOPLIN, Mo. — Applications are now available for the 57th annual “Citizen Police Academy” through the “Joplin Police Department.”. The free, hands-on, interactive 14-week program runs from February 2nd to May 4th. Three-hour sessions will be held every Thursday night, and are taught by police officers.
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman delivers employees through transit system
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg theatre fundraising effort falling short as year ends
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Time is running short on a matching fundraising effort. A nonprofit group planning to re-open the Colonial Fox Theatre in Pittsburg is in the midst of its annual year-end fundraising effort. They had a donor come forward a couple of months ago announcing they would match...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin News First Top 10 Stories of 2022 and others that barely missed
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM/KJFX/JoplinNewsFirst) — Links to the top stories of 2022 and others that barely missed when you scroll below. 3 JPD officers shot, 2 die https://bit.ly/3KpWedZ — March 8. Missing Pregnant woman, murdered, baby taken https://bit.ly/3E1bUnK — October 31. SDC train derails https://bit.ly/3W89SJq — October 26...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin nonprofit rings in the New Year early with fundraiser
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit rang in the new year a night early — and also raised some money. “FosterAdopt Connect” hosted a “Novel New Year Celebration” tonight at the “Scottish Rite Cathedral” in downtown Joplin. There was a mocktail-cocktail hour and a dinner.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
koamnewsnow.com
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
fortscott.biz
Robert Coon Invests in Another Downtown Building
Continuing the restoration of Fort Scott’s downtown, Robert and Kim Coon have purchased 120 E. Wall this week. They own Coon Rentals LLC. “After I bought the Kress Building, I fell in love with the downtown area,” Robert Coon said. “There is lots of energy, lots of events, music on Friday nights at Heritage Park. That little strip of Main Street was dead, now it’s thriving.”
$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
