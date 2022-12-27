ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Countdown is on for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop in Traverse City. Revelers will celebrate the beginning of 2023 on Front Street as the 600 pound cherry drops at midnight. Gates for the downtown event will open at 10:30 p.m. with a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Moonbikes arrive at Boyne Mountain Resort

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a new way to enjoy the outdoors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The MoonBike is the world's first 100% electric snowbike. Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls now has ten MoonBikes available. Guests can take the MoonBikes out on a guided 8-mile tour of the...
BOYNE FALLS, MI
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department warns public of phone scam

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Cheboygan County Undersheriff Tim Cook warned citizens to be alert against phone spoofing, which is used to gain peoples' personal information. The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department defined phone spoofing as when a caller ID "appears to be a local number or [a] number...
Olive Barker

Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?

Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Luzerne Man Hit and Killed by 2 Cars While Walking on M-72

Oscoda County deputies say a Luzerne man was found dead after being hit by two cars in Big Creek Township. On Tuesday around 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to M-72 just east of Pierce Road after getting multiple calls of an accident. When they arrived on the scene, they found one man laying in the middle of the road. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.
LUZERNE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy