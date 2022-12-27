Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
UpNorthLive.com
Countdown is on for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop in Traverse City. Revelers will celebrate the beginning of 2023 on Front Street as the 600 pound cherry drops at midnight. Gates for the downtown event will open at 10:30 p.m. with a...
UpNorthLive.com
Moonbikes arrive at Boyne Mountain Resort
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a new way to enjoy the outdoors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The MoonBike is the world's first 100% electric snowbike. Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls now has ten MoonBikes available. Guests can take the MoonBikes out on a guided 8-mile tour of the...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Migratory birds, boreal forest, carnivorous plants all thrive at new up north nature preserve
ALPENA, MI – A place with both precious Great Lakes dune habitats and the most southerly edge of the boreal forest in Michigan will now be protected forever from future development. International nonprofit The Nature Conservancy this week signed over about 1,400 acres of land on North Point Peninsula...
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department warns public of phone scam
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Cheboygan County Undersheriff Tim Cook warned citizens to be alert against phone spoofing, which is used to gain peoples' personal information. The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department defined phone spoofing as when a caller ID "appears to be a local number or [a] number...
‘Oil slick’ near Mackinac Bridge actually record-setting group of 7,000 ducks
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- Dense, dark patches recently seen floating atop the water at the Straits of Mackinac were not remnants of an oil spill — they were ducks. Thousands and thousands of ducks. As part of the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count census, more than 7,000...
UpNorthLive.com
Survivor of motel explosion files lawsuit against mom, prosecutor, chief of police
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A teenager who was burned over 85-percent of his body in a motel explosion has filed a lawsuit against nine people he claims were supposed to protect him and failed. The explosion and fire happened in May, 2017 at the Green Mill Motel near Manton.
Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?
Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
Luzerne Man Hit and Killed by 2 Cars While Walking on M-72
Oscoda County deputies say a Luzerne man was found dead after being hit by two cars in Big Creek Township. On Tuesday around 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to M-72 just east of Pierce Road after getting multiple calls of an accident. When they arrived on the scene, they found one man laying in the middle of the road. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.
Comments / 0