$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans

Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
Join us for virtual townhall on the 2022 Christmas blizzard

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It was a blizzard that brought much of Michigan to a standstill on what would normally be one of the busiest travel times of the year. The storm included high winds, snowfall and slippery road conditions. The blizzard brought more than three feet of snowfall to...
Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays

Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last year during the pandemic when […] The post Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays appeared first on Michigan Advance.
