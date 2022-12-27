Read full article on original website
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the co-founders of an internationally recognized Southeastern Kentucky choir has died. David Davies spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired. “The Singing Sons of Appalachia; he was really appreciative of where he came from, his roots.”...
Evarts officials issue warning about critically low water levels, urge customers to conserve water
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky city are warning customers to conserve water. In a Facebook post on the Evarts City Hall page, customers who are hooked up to the city’s water system are also being asked to boil their water and report any leaks they spot around their homes or businesses.
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Funeral arrangements announced for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced Thursday for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies. Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan. He was 87 years old. He spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired. A visitation will...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat
WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday. Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center. In an initial press release, officials said there was no...
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
City Of London To Ring In 2023 With The News Year’s Eve Bash
The City of London is inviting everyone to ring in 2023 with a party on Main Street this New Year’s Eve. The annual New Year’s Eve Bash will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, and at the stroke of midnight, a ball will be dropped from a 100-ft. crane in the Broad Street parking lot followed by fireworks to ring in the New Year. Revelers can dance and sing along with the high-energy sounds from Superfecta, Kentucky’s premiere professional events band. In between sets, DJ Larry Lee will weave all the music and entertainment together. Food and beverage vendors will add to the party atmosphere with a wide variety of food and drinks. Downtown eateries will also be open. The family friendly event starts at 9pm downtown. London Police Department will be on patrol. For more information go to visitlondonky.com/events.
Scattered showers return to close out 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM
Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
