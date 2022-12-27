Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Busloads of migrants are being dropped off at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport daily
PHOENIX - Among the travelers heading home for the holidays at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are people escaping violence, poverty and persecution. Now, they're catching a new flight to possibly start a new life. The number of people illegally crossing the southern border into Arizona continues to grow, and many...
fox10phoenix.com
Southwest Airlines customers in Phoenix sound off on operations returning to normal following chaos
So far, Southwest Airlines has canceled 43 flights on Friday, Dec. 30, but that's way better than the more than 2,000 canceled a day before. The airline says it's back to normal operations following a whirlwind of a holiday week. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked in with passengers who say they're grateful their flights are going smoothly.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon-to-be-offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix diverted to Milwaukee
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Midway International Airport to Phoenix was diverted to Milwaukee Wednesday due to a mechanical concern.Southwest reported the potential mechanical issue involved one of the aircraft's flaps. The plane left Midway at 12:45 p.m. and landed safely at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, where it was taken out of service.Another plane will get the passengers to Phoenix, Southwest said.This incident coincidentally happened as Southwest Airlines has ben canceling thousands of flights over the past several days – in the wake of a massive winter storm that wrecked holiday travel plans across the U.S. According to tracking service Flight Aware, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest, which scrubbed more than 2,500 flights before 7 a.m. The airline also scrubbed more than 2,300 flights set for Thursday as it tried to restore order to its mangled schedule.Numerous travelers have also been separated from their baggage, leaving piles of unclaimed suitcases at airports such as Midway.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
AZFamily
Area of downtown Phoenix designated as "Clean Zone" for temporary signage
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
AZFamily
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
12news.com
More flights canceled as the travel chaos at airports continue Wednesday
Thousands of flights still remain canceled or delayed across the country Wednesday. Here's the latest update from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.
Starbucks Announced as Tenant for Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center
The sprawling shopping center, which was sold for $41 million earlier this year, is set to get a complete lifestyle overhaul including a new hotel.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman makes tamales to feed homeless, help domestic violence survivors
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
citysuntimes.com
Brunch and Bloody Marys on New Year's Day
Champagne may be the drink of choice for a New Year’s Eve toast, but Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Whether it's to help cure the evening before or just kickstart the new year, these local restaurants will be open and serving up brunch and bloody Marys. Pedal...
AZFamily
Celebrate the new year with events in Chandler, Glendale, Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The final countdown is on to the end of the year and many people are looking for ways to celebrate. Below is a list of events around the Valley to help you ring in the new year. Glendale. The Westgate Entertainment District will have live music...
