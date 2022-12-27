ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota News Now hosting Supply Drive for Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is hosting a supply drive for the Union Gospel Mission in an effort to help the non-profit recover from severe water damage. Over the holiday season, a pipe burst on the third floor of the Union Gospel Mission’s facility, causing...
UPDATE: Damages to Union Gospel Mission higher than initially estimated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is still recovering from a burst pipe on Monday and is seeking help from the community to rebuild. Damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center were initially thought to be around $60,000, but are now estimated to be over $100,000. Area human service partners were able to help displaced families as the administrative building is currently without utilities.
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive still accepting donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is happening now. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to hold a lead with 338 donors,...
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days in, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue currently holds the lead in blood donations over the Sioux Falls Police Department, 185 to 156, respectively. “Heroes Behind the Badges” is an initiative to raise blood donations for the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls....
Sioux Falls specialists offer tips for making resolutions that stick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Business owner Ashlee Ferguson and nutrition coach Melissa Eich gave guidance for following through on New Year’s resolutions Friday. Ferguson runs Queen City Concierge, an organizational and task management service in Sioux Falls. Her biggest tip for post-holiday cleaning and organization is to take it slow, tackling one project at a time.
Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army staff are hoping for a final push from donors this winter to help meet their needs this upcoming year. The organization came up about $75,000 short of its goal during the Red Kettle campaign. If that does not change by Friday, December 30, some changes will come to next year’s budget. Major Marlys Anderson says services have increased substantially this year with inflation affecting consumers. They anticipate the effects of inflation to linger into 2023 and hope to maintain this budget which compensates for that.
Sioux Falls police offer tips on ringing in the new year safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that one of the biggest pieces of advice he can give those who plan to celebrate on New Year’s Eve is to celebrate safely. With New Year’s Eve being over the weekend this year, some are concerned...
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
Sioux Falls Snow Alerts

The city of Pierre considers eastbound airline route. You've seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls.
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst in the Jones building in downtown Sioux Falls impacted residents and businesses. The lights are off, and the front display case remains empty at Intoxibakes...
Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices

Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota.
Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready. Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.
Holiday Place boil advisory rescinded; Mansfield to hand out bottled water

Father Brandon played for Jackrabbits from 1995-99 The city of Pierre considers eastbound airline route. Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices. You've seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise,...
St. Francis House guests receive special gifts for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many people gather with family on Christmas, some may not have the opportunity to do so. The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls worked hard to make Christmas extra special for its guest, but it wouldn’t have been possible without some generous donors.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
