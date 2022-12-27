Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
iheart.com
New program to offer Polk County homeowners solar energy financing options
(Polk County, IA) -- A new program will help Polk County residents buy solar panels. The Neighborhood Finance Corporation is partnering with Grow Solar Polk County to offer low and moderate income homeowners loans to make clean energy an option. To be eligible for the funds, homeowners need to live in a lending area.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Traffic crackdown begins in one metro city
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A traffic safety crackdown is underway in West Des Moines for the New Year's holiday. Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, West Des Moines police officers are conducting a special operation. The police department said drivers may notice an increased presence of officers...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Honors Retiring Jasper County Auditor with NASS Medallion Award
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 29, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate honored longtime Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion Award this week. Parrott is retiring on December 31. He has served as Jasper County Auditor since 2005. Sec...
KCCI.com
Retro arcade brewery opening in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Backpocket Pin & Pixel is set to open in early January in Johnston. It is a retro arcade brewery that includes duckpin bowling. It also has an event room for special occasions. The company is hosting a series of soft openings for staff. "We've been looking...
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?
To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies
(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Iowa airport
A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday.
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers
Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
KCCI.com
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
Des Moines Business Record
Retailers expected to follow Target to burgeoning Waukee
Over the past two years, the city of Waukee has added an average of five new residents a day, a review of data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The Dallas County community, now with nearly 26,500 residents, is Iowa’s fastest-growing large city. The median age of its residents is 34; its median household income is $94,371.
KCCI.com
Civil rights complaint filed against Roland-Story
STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story school district faces a civil rights complaint. It was filed by the family of a former student who said he was sexually assaulted by another student. The family claimed the district failed to respond properly to their allegations against Kade Blume. Blume is...
Comments / 0