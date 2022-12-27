Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Mild holiday weekend
Possible record temps early next week. High of 58 and low of 48. About 1/2″ of rain so far today. Terre Haute right now has rain and a north wind. Temps are truning a little cooler. Water vapor satellite has moisture right over this area. Satellite has clouds on us and rain on radar. Rain ends by Saturday morning. Still some decent rain possible overnight. Next system arrives on Monday and into Tuesday. Temps will stay mild for a while yet. Tonight, rain and 39. Tomorrow, PM sun and 48. Sunday looks good with the next system Monday – Tuesday and then dry and cooler the rest of next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Rain on the way
Near record high temps to start next week. High of 57 and low of 47 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving this way. Satellite shows more clouds moving in and all clear on radar. Rain move sin tonight and stays until Saturday morning. Rainfall could be pretty good. The wind will change to the north by Saturday. Next storm will arrive early next week with more rain and t-storms. Temps will stay mild for a while yet. Tonight, rain moves in and 53. Tomorrow, rain and 56. Dry for much of the weekend but more rain and warm to start next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Mild New Year’s Weekend
Temps across the valley in the mid 50’s. Still on the upswing this morning, before dropping slightly for tomorrow. We are tracking rain today, a mild weekend, near record highs, and the possibility of some T-storms to start the New Year. Currently in Terre Haute, 57 winds at 13 mph. Temps remain mild through the weekend. Looking at near record highs for Monday and Tuesday next week. After Tuesday, temps drop again, nothing terribly cold, but definitely more seasonable. Futurecast is showing rain trailing over the valley all day, with periods of heavier rain. Rain moves out by Saturday morning. Rain totals, we are looking at 1-1.5 inches, with the lesser amounts being to the NW. For next week, we have a mild weekend, but by Monday evening the next system will move in. This system is looking impressive and we could see some t-storms Monday night into early Tuesday. Clear of rain by Tuesday evening, and falling temps behind this storm. Looking at the radar, pretty well the entire viewing area is seeing precipitation now. Areas of heavier rain off to the west. Today, high of 58, rainy and breezy. Tonight, low of 40, rain. Tomorrow, high of 47 clouds clearing early. Mild News Years weekend. Rain Monday evening – Tuesday. Near record highs on Mon & Tuesday. Temps fall off again late next week, but still not terribly cold.
MyWabashValley.com
Even warmer weather coming
Today was the warmest day in two weeks! High of 48 and low of 25 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warmer and a south wind. Temps are warmer. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving this way. Satellite has more clouds moving this way but all clear on radar. We stay dry till Friday with rain on Friday. Could be some decent rainfall with this system. The wind will stay from the south for the next couple of days. More rain on Saturday and then a break till more early next week with some storms. Tems will warm and stay there. Tonight, not as cold at 41. tomorrow, late showers and 54. Rain on Friday and Saturday and again early next week. Near record high temps early next week and then cooler the middle of next week.
WTHI
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center cares for its "Big cats" during the winter storm
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rain or snow, the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is open year-round for visitors. Every season has its own challenges in taking care of exotic cats. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center has 110 cats. It has served as a rescue center for...
MyWabashValley.com
Special New Year’s Eve event at Wigwam Skating Rink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Kids looking for a way to celebrate the new year can do so at the Wigwam Skating Rink. The rink will have two events starting Saturday. The first event is the New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown Party. This event is for those who wish to celebrate the new year, but not stay out late. Hours are from 1 to 4 P.M. with a balloon drop at 4. Entry fee is $12 at the door.
WTHI
Terre Haute crash ties up traffic, damages power pole
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash in Terre Haute tied up traffic on the east side of town Wednesday afternoon. Around noon, there was a crash involving two vehicles. A pick-up truck towing a trailer rolled onto its top. The crash damaged an electric pole near Margaret and Fruitridge.
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly […]
Morgantown Residents concerned over water issues after days with no water
Morgantown residents spent days without water due to a watermain break, but several people say this isn’t the first time the town has had issues with their water.
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
WTHI
Shelburn man faces drug charges after Friday morning traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a pound of meth is off the streets after a Sullivan County traffic stop. It happened early Friday morning around County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North. Indiana State Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Edward D. Beegle of Shelburn. While...
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
MyWabashValley.com
Team Green Law shares info on how to handle a car accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — RT Green with Team Green Law shares important information about what any driver should know in the event of a car accident. From the moment the accident occurs to legal advice regarding damage and injury, Team Green Law is available to help. Offering free advice, Team Green Law can assist in the long process following a car accident.
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
WTHI
"It's a little bit bittersweet" Justin Cole to finish term as sheriff, "trade" roles with chief deputy Jason Frazier
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In less than a week, Parke County, Indiana will have a new sheriff. The start of the new year will also mean the start of a new chapter in the sheriff's office. "It's a little bit bittersweet until you get to sit back a little...
wamwamfm.com
Three Minor Car Accidents in Washington
An accident occurred yesterday in Washington near 24 E. Main St. around 7:30 a.m. A female called and reported sliding into a pole near the Chrysler parking lot. A two-vehicle accident occurred in Washington near 311 SE 21st St. A Kia and an Explorer collided, and no injuries were reported.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Comments / 0