Temps across the valley in the mid 50’s. Still on the upswing this morning, before dropping slightly for tomorrow. We are tracking rain today, a mild weekend, near record highs, and the possibility of some T-storms to start the New Year. Currently in Terre Haute, 57 winds at 13 mph. Temps remain mild through the weekend. Looking at near record highs for Monday and Tuesday next week. After Tuesday, temps drop again, nothing terribly cold, but definitely more seasonable. Futurecast is showing rain trailing over the valley all day, with periods of heavier rain. Rain moves out by Saturday morning. Rain totals, we are looking at 1-1.5 inches, with the lesser amounts being to the NW. For next week, we have a mild weekend, but by Monday evening the next system will move in. This system is looking impressive and we could see some t-storms Monday night into early Tuesday. Clear of rain by Tuesday evening, and falling temps behind this storm. Looking at the radar, pretty well the entire viewing area is seeing precipitation now. Areas of heavier rain off to the west. Today, high of 58, rainy and breezy. Tonight, low of 40, rain. Tomorrow, high of 47 clouds clearing early. Mild News Years weekend. Rain Monday evening – Tuesday. Near record highs on Mon & Tuesday. Temps fall off again late next week, but still not terribly cold.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO