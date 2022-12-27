ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Light A.M. Rain & Warm Today, Heavy Rain Friday

NEW ORLEANS — A slightly wet morning commute with a 10-20% chance of light showers this early Thursday morning. Low to mid 60s under clear to cloudy skies, sea fog and light winds. Local morning temperatures have been 11-23° degrees warmer than yesterday's temps 24 hours ago. Humid air continues to stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico -- over Southeast Louisiana. Our afternoon highs will reflect that added humidity bump with highs of 75-80°.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Strong storms, heavy rain likely Friday

Rain chances are at around 80 to 90 percent for most of Friday as our next weather system moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour

Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE- Friday-Weekend Forecast

Wade's Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms likely later tonight. Wade's Thursday afternoon forecast: Storms possible later this evening. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday

Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

Jacob's Law
Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. The beginning of October marks the start of the harvest season for sugarcane farmers. Coming off of days of back-to-back freezing temperatures, there were concerns about this year’s crop.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Bail bonds during holidays

Bail bonds during holidays
Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 8 hours ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

New HVAC regulations

New HVAC regulations
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong. Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations. Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE

