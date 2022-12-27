Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County residents urged to prepare for flooding
VIRGINIA CITY Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging its residents to prepare for possible localized flooding ahead of this week’s storm. While they do not expect the Truckee River to reach the flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday. The county is under...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
Record-Courier
Double rainbow foretells new storm
A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
KOLO TV Reno
NWS issues flood watch for upcoming NYE storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With high snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall, significant rises in water levels could be expected. The National Weather service in Reno has issued a flood watch for Western Nevada. Service Hydrologist with the NWS Reno, Tim Bardsley explained to KOLO 8 News Now’s, Crystal Garcia,...
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
2news.com
Douglas County Asks Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding
Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada. Douglas County residents could expect to...
2news.com
Sand And Sandbags In Lyon County
Lyon County residents can also get sand bags if they need them. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding.
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:50 p.m.: The City of Reno has set up a phone line for residents to call and report flooding on public spaces such as sidewalks, roads, parks and more. That number is 775-352-4249. It will be active throughout the holiday weekend and monitored by...
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
Record-Courier
The Dec. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Carson River south of Prison Hill crested at 5.65 feet at 1:05 a.m. today, which was a little bit higher than the forecast 5.5 feet on the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. A resident living downstream from Genoa Lane said the river is subsiding this morning.
Record-Courier
Road controls in effect for Kingsbury Grade
Snowy conditions backed up traffic going over Kingsbury on Tuesday morning, not helped by a stalled vehicle. Douglas County deputies and Nevada State Police troopers tried to clear the road around 10:10 a.m. after issues at Buchanan Road. Law enforcement was sending traffic over the grade one lane at a...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Comments / 0