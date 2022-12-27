Read full article on original website
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
CMT
Country Breakout Stars That Made Power Moves In 2022
The country music industry welcomed a handful of newcomers with open arms in 2022. While musicians like Lainey Wilson would attest that Nashville is a 10-year town, Ashley Cooke and BRELAND proved that there are faster avenues to reach success in the highly competitive genre. Many artists have utilized powerful platforms like TikTok and have turned their social recognition into an adoring fan base.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
CMT
Lainey Wilson Drops Two New Songs on Spotify
Country music darling, "Yellowstone" actress and CMT's 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson surprised fans this week with two new songs on Spotify: a reimagined version of her original song "Middle Finger" and a cover of Rick Derringer's "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo." In "Middle Finger," Wilson offers...
CMT
Breakout Artist Priscilla Block Reveals What Everyone Should Leave In 2022: “Let Go”
Country music breakout star Priscilla Block wants fans to crush unrealistic societal norms in 2023. The promising new artist, known for body positivity and empowering anthems, turned to social media Monday (Dec 27) evening to share an eye-opening message with her devoted community of over 1.7M followers. While making a...
