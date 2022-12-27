ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Car accident in Willard City causes power outage

WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
WILLARD, UT
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Stormy weather will bring in the New Year for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another heavy storm will be hitting Utah’s mountains Friday. Forecasters expect the storm to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasted that accumulating snow will fall on all Utah mountains and the Wasatch back. Ski resorts are expecting three to four feet...
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County resort gets $48 million loan

A large development in Wasatch County near Deer Valley just got millions to expand its hotel and commercial space and add an arena. The developer for Black Rock Mountain Resort announced it closed a deal for $48 million in funding for a venue designed for vacations, recreation and entertainment. It’s located just north of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Hideout along U.S. Highway 248.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy