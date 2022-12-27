Read full article on original website
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
Car accident in Willard City causes power outage
WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
Stormy weather will bring in the New Year for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another heavy storm will be hitting Utah’s mountains Friday. Forecasters expect the storm to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasted that accumulating snow will fall on all Utah mountains and the Wasatch back. Ski resorts are expecting three to four feet...
Conflict between Park City Councilman and ski instructor heads to county attorney’s office
Marcel Vifian, a cross country ski instructor, says Rubell verbally abused him Wednesday. Vifian says he was teaching clients how to put on their skis near the entrance of a ski trail. Rubell was nearby snow-blowing the deck of his home. Vifian claims Rubell flipped him off, and followed that...
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
UDOT closes Provo Canyon backcountry, and will intermittently close U.S. Highway 189
UTAH — The Provo Canyon backcountry area along the north and south of U.S. Highway 189 was closed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) today at 10 a.m., and […]
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
SLCPD investigating a suspicious incident surrounding a person in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident this morning. A hospital called Salt Lake City Police Department late Thursday night requesting a welfare check after a person was brought in with critical head injuries. According to SLCPD Public Information Officer, Brent Weisberg, the...
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
Wasatch County resort gets $48 million loan
A large development in Wasatch County near Deer Valley just got millions to expand its hotel and commercial space and add an arena. The developer for Black Rock Mountain Resort announced it closed a deal for $48 million in funding for a venue designed for vacations, recreation and entertainment. It’s located just north of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Hideout along U.S. Highway 248.
