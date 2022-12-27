Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say
BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21. Jail records show King faces more than a dozen...
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
KYTV
Webster County Sheriff still looking for answers in the disappearance of Prem Prasad
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday, December 16, morning. “We’ve had several different sightings of her in the past few weeks and have...
Early December car crash injury turns into fatality
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 6, the Springfield Police Department responded to a vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries in the Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street area. Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield, was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V north on Campbell Avenue and attempted to take a left-hand turn onto Walnut Lawn Street. A […]
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
Kait 8
Missouri Highway Patrol warns of impaired drivers over holiday weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s celebrations. Local law enforcement warns of the dangers of impaired drivers. During New Year’s 2021/2022, one person was killed and 331 people were injured in more than a...
St. Louis man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to his role in a drug trafficking operation in the Springfield, Missouri, area.
myozarksonline.com
2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day
A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
kttn.com
Man from Missouri pleads guilty to heroin trafficking, faces up to 40 years in prison
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court today to his role in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram-quantities of heroin in the Springfield, Mo., area. Alphonso L. Battle, 55, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017.
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street. The vehicle, a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck,” has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of […]
KYTV
Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
KYTV
Judge sentences Willard, Mo., man after pleading guilty to threatening son’s basketball coach
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Willard, Mo. man after pleading guilty to threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. A judge sentenced him to five years of supervised probation. The incident happened during...
Train accident in Jasper County kills pedestrian on Christmas Day
JASPER COUNTY, Mo.- A Sarcoxie man has died following a train collision in Jasper County, Missouri, on Christmas Day. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, on Sunday night, a Kansas City Southern Locomotive struck Ranon Chiles, 26, on the railroad tracks around 9:45 pm. The collision happened west of MO 43, one mile […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Police Department hires officer; promotes another
The Forsyth Police Department is making strides to build up their police force, after most officers resigned in October, and create a new image for the department. At the Monday, Dec. 19, Aldermen meeting the Aldermen approved the hiring of Officer Jason Flowers and the promotion of Officer Michele Rackley to Sergeant.
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
