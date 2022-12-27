ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say

BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21. Jail records show King faces more than a dozen...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Early December car crash injury turns into fatality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 6, the Springfield Police Department responded to a vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries in the Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street area. Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield, was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V north on Campbell Avenue and attempted to take a left-hand turn onto Walnut Lawn Street. A […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident

UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day

A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
OZARK, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Department hires officer; promotes another

The Forsyth Police Department is making strides to build up their police force, after most officers resigned in October, and create a new image for the department. At the Monday, Dec. 19, Aldermen meeting the Aldermen approved the hiring of Officer Jason Flowers and the promotion of Officer Michele Rackley to Sergeant.
FORSYTH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy