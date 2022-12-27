Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim with skateboard in Lower Haight

The victim told police he had been approached by a man who struck him while making antisemitic slurs, according to the SFPD.

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday that a 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man with a skateboard while hurling racist slurs.

Officers were flagged down just after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the 400 block of Haight Street, and located a man who said he had been approached by a man who was holding a skateboard "when the suspect made antisemitic racial slurs towards the victim and proceeded to strike him with the skateboard," according to a police department statment.

The suspect – later identified as Eduardo Navarro Perez of Oakland – attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by officers and placed under arrest.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the assault and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Perez was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on Dec. 19 for assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest, with a hate crime enhancement for his alleged use of racial slurs during the reported assaulted. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.

An investigation into the assault is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415 575-4444.